Axar Patel's Double Blow Pushes Pakistan On Back Foot

Axar Patel has turned the game firmly in India’s favour with a brilliant double strike in quick succession. First, he dismissed Fakhar Zaman, who attempted to break free by stepping out but only managed to miscue a lofted shot straight into the hands of Tilak Varma at long-on. That breakthrough set the tone, and Axar wasn’t done yet.

He delivered another crucial blow by dismissing Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha.

Bowling with guile, Axar slowed one down outside off, landing it on a teasing length. As Salman went for the sweep, the ball kicked up and caught him off guard. The mistimed shot sailed straight to Abhishek Sharma, who made no mistake with the catch. Axar roared in celebration, pumping his fists, as India tightened their grip on the game.

With Pakistan losing two key wickets in quick time, the momentum has swung firmly in India’s favour. Axar’s twin breakthroughs have not only pegged Pakistan back but also handed the Men in Blue full control of the middle overs.

India's explosive start

India made an explosive start in the Asia Cup 2025 clash, with Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah striking in the first two overs to dismiss Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris.

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha had opted to bat first after winning the toss, while both teams stuck with the same XIs from their previous outings.

The atmosphere around this high-voltage encounter is charged as always, but this time the backdrop feels heavier.

With the Indian government recently permitting the BCCI to participate despite heightened tensions following Operation Sindoor, the build-up to the match has been filled with political noise and divided opinions back home. Still, as the two arch-rivals take the field in Dubai, the cricketing action is set to dominate the spotlight.

India playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.