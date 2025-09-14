IND vs PAK: Hardik Pandya Can Surpass Yuzvendra Chahal In This Bowling Record

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK: Hardik Pandya Can Surpass Yuzvendra Chahal In This Bowling Record

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 05:35 PM (IST)
Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan takes place today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Fans will be keeping a close eye on India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has the chance to surpass Yuzvendra Chahal in T20I wicket rankings.

Hardik Pandya Can Overtake Chahal

So far, Hardik has claimed 94 wickets in 115 T20 Internationals, making him the third-highest wicket-taker for India in the format.

Yuzvendra Chahal currently sits at number two with 96 wickets. If Hardik takes 3 or more wickets against Pakistan, he will move past Chahal to become India’s second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is.

Arshdeep Singh Close to Another Record

The record for India’s most T20I wickets is held by fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, who has 99 wickets.

If Arshdeep plays in today’s match, he could cross the 100-wicket milestone. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah, with 90 wickets, also has a chance to reach 100 during the Asia Cup campaign.

Top Indian T20I Wicket-Takers

Arshdeep Singh – 99

Yuzvendra Chahal – 96

Hardik Pandya – 94

Jasprit Bumrah – 90

Hardik Pandya’s Record Against Pakistan

Hardik has featured in 7 T20Is against Pakistan, picking up 13 wickets at an average of 12. His best figures are 3/8, and he has scored 91 runs with the bat in these encounters. Today’s match will be crucial to see if Hardik can further cement his legacy and achieve this landmark against India’s biggest rival.

Squads:

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana.

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza.

Published at : 14 Sep 2025 05:32 PM (IST)
Hardik Pandya Yuzvendra Chahal Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan
