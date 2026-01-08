Major Blow For India! Tilak Varma Undergoes Emergency Surgery In Rajkot

In a big blow to India's preparations for 2026 T20 World Cup, star middle-order batter Tilak Varma is set to undergo an emergency surgery.

The 23-year-old, who has become a vital cog in India's T20 lineup, was diagnosed with testicular torsion while he was in the city representing Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, casting serious doubt over his participation in the upcoming home series against New Zealand and the initial stages of T20 World Cup 2026.

Details of Medical Emergency

The incident occurred in Rajkot, where Varma was representing Hyderabad in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

According to a medical report obtained by Sports Tak, Tilak Varma is now stable and recovering well. However, the injury has almost certainly ruled him out of India’s upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, beginning January 21.

More concerning for Indian cricket is that his participation in T20 World Cup 2026, starting February 7, is now highly uncertain.

This comes at the worst possible time for Tilak, who has been one of India’s most dependable T20 batters over the past year and was set to occupy the No.3 spot in the home World Cup squad. He entered this phase in excellent domestic form, amassing 143 runs in two Vijay Hazare Trophy innings for Hyderabad at an average of 71.50 and a strike rate of 87.73, including a commanding century.

Who could replace Tilak Varma?

India’s senior selection committee chairman, Ajit Agarkar, has been informed about Tilak Varma’s surgery, with more details on his recovery expected in the coming days. Tilak now faces a race against time to regain full fitness ahead of T20 World Cup 2026, prompting the Indian team management to explore contingency options.

BCCI is likely to announce his replacement for the upcoming New Zealand T20I series shortly.

In Tilak’s absence, Ishan Kishan could be promoted to the No.3 position - a role he successfully handled for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 - while continuing as the reserve wicketkeeper. Another possibility is the return of Shubman Gill to the T20I squad.