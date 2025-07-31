Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs ENG: Top 5 Indian Skippers With Highest Runs In A Test Series

IND vs ENG: Top 5 Indian Skippers With Highest Runs In A Test Series

Shubman Gill scripted history in 2025 by breaking Gavaskar’s 46-year-old record.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 06:01 PM (IST)

Sunil Gavaskar’s record for the highest number of runs scored by an Indian Test captain in a single series stood unbroken for 46 years, from 1979 until it was finally surpassed by Shubman Gill in 2025.

Top 5 Indian Captains With Most Runs in a Test Series

5. Virat Kohli – 593 runs vs England (2018)

Virat Kohli occupies the fifth position on this list, courtesy of his brilliant form during India’s 2018 tour of England. Leading from the front, Kohli amassed 593 runs in five Test matches at an average of 59.30. His performance included two centuries and three fifties across 10 innings.

4. Virat Kohli – 610 runs vs Sri Lanka (2017)

Kohli features again at the fourth spot for his phenomenal run against Sri Lanka in 2017. In just five innings across three Tests, he racked up 610 runs at a staggering average of 152.50. His tally included three hundreds and a fifty, earning him the Player of the Series award as India clinched the series 1-0.

3. Virat Kohli – 655 runs vs England (2016)

In the 2016 home series against England, Kohli put on yet another captaincy masterclass with the bat. He scored 655 runs in five matches at a jaw-dropping average of 109.16. His effort featured two centuries and two fifties, including a highest score of 235. India convincingly won the series 4-0.

2. Sunil Gavaskar – 732 runs vs West Indies (1978-79)

Sunil Gavaskar held the record for the most runs by an Indian captain in a single Test series for nearly five decades. Against the West Indies in 1978-79, Gavaskar smashed 732 runs in nine innings across six Tests, averaging 91.50. He notched up four centuries and one fifty, with a best of 205. India won the series 1-0, as five matches ended in draws.

1. Shubman Gill – 737 runs vs England (2025)*

Shubman Gill scripted history in 2025 by breaking Gavaskar’s 46-year-old record. Appointed Test captain for India’s tour of England, Gill delivered a sensational batting display, scoring 737* runs in nine innings at an average exceeding 90. His contributions included four centuries—one of them a double ton—and a fifty, leading India to a memorable series triumph.

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 06:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill Test Records Sunil Gavaskar IND Vs ENG 5th Test IND Vs ENG Records IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
India
‘Not A Dead Economy’: Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shukla Rebuke Trump While Rahul Gandhi Backs US Prez
‘Not A Dead Economy’: Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shukla Rebuke Trump While Rahul Backs Trump
Cities
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
India
'Glad That He Stated Fact': Rahul Gandhi Backs Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark For India
'Glad That He Stated Fact': Rahul Gandhi Backs Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark For India
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Devastate Rajasthan, MP, AP; Villagers Demand Relief Amid Dam Crisis
Breaking: Viral Odisha Scooter Stunt Sparks ₹21,500 Fine; Gangster Shot Dead In Broad Daylight
Breaking: Dharchula Vehicle Accident Injures 7; Malegaon Verdict Nears After 17 Years
Mumbai teacher burns child’s hand; newborn dies in UP hospital due to gross negligence
Rajasthan Theft Protests Erupt As Jhalawar Boils; Maligaon Blast Verdict Expected After 17 Years
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget