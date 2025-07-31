Sunil Gavaskar’s record for the highest number of runs scored by an Indian Test captain in a single series stood unbroken for 46 years, from 1979 until it was finally surpassed by Shubman Gill in 2025.

Top 5 Indian Captains With Most Runs in a Test Series

5. Virat Kohli – 593 runs vs England (2018)

Virat Kohli occupies the fifth position on this list, courtesy of his brilliant form during India’s 2018 tour of England. Leading from the front, Kohli amassed 593 runs in five Test matches at an average of 59.30. His performance included two centuries and three fifties across 10 innings.

4. Virat Kohli – 610 runs vs Sri Lanka (2017)

Kohli features again at the fourth spot for his phenomenal run against Sri Lanka in 2017. In just five innings across three Tests, he racked up 610 runs at a staggering average of 152.50. His tally included three hundreds and a fifty, earning him the Player of the Series award as India clinched the series 1-0.

3. Virat Kohli – 655 runs vs England (2016)

In the 2016 home series against England, Kohli put on yet another captaincy masterclass with the bat. He scored 655 runs in five matches at a jaw-dropping average of 109.16. His effort featured two centuries and two fifties, including a highest score of 235. India convincingly won the series 4-0.

2. Sunil Gavaskar – 732 runs vs West Indies (1978-79)

Sunil Gavaskar held the record for the most runs by an Indian captain in a single Test series for nearly five decades. Against the West Indies in 1978-79, Gavaskar smashed 732 runs in nine innings across six Tests, averaging 91.50. He notched up four centuries and one fifty, with a best of 205. India won the series 1-0, as five matches ended in draws.

1. Shubman Gill – 737 runs vs England (2025)*

Shubman Gill scripted history in 2025 by breaking Gavaskar’s 46-year-old record. Appointed Test captain for India’s tour of England, Gill delivered a sensational batting display, scoring 737* runs in nine innings at an average exceeding 90. His contributions included four centuries—one of them a double ton—and a fifty, leading India to a memorable series triumph.