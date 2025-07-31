Never Out For A Duck: These 5 Test Batters Hold Unique Record

Test cricket is widely regarded as the ultimate test of a batsman's skill, patience, and mental strength. Even the greatest of the game — from Sachin Tendulkar to Brian Lara and Ricky Ponting — have had to walk back for a duck at some point.

But a rare few have managed to defy this trend throughout their Test careers, never once being dismissed for zero.

Here’s a look at five such cricketers who are proud members of the "No Duck Club" in Test cricket — batters who always got off the mark.

1. Jim Burke (Australia)

Career: 1951–1959

Matches: 24 | Innings: 44 | Runs: 1280 | Average: 34.59

100s/50s: 3/5 | Highest Score: 189 | Ducks: 0

Burke, known for his solid technique, was a consistent performer for Australia in the 1950s. His top score of 189 reflects his ability to not just survive but dominate innings.

2. Sean Williams (Zimbabwe)

Career: 2013–2025

Matches: 22 | Innings: 43 | Runs: 1875 | Average: 48.07

100s/50s: 6/7 | Highest Score: 154 | Ducks: 0

A dependable force in Zimbabwe's middle order, Williams has been remarkably consistent. In 43 innings, he has never been dismissed without scoring — a rare feat in modern cricket.

3. Reggie Duff (Australia)

Career: 1902–1905

Matches: 22 | Innings: 40 | Runs: 1317 | Average: 35.59

100s/50s: 2/6 | Highest Score: 146 | Ducks: 0

An early-era Aussie batter, Duff's ability to always get off the mark stands out even more considering the bowler-friendly conditions of his time.

4. Brijesh Patel (India)

Career: 1974–1977

Matches: 21 | Innings: 38 | Runs: 972 | Average: 29.45

100s/50s: 1/5 | Highest Score: 115* | Ducks: 0

Brijesh Patel was a reliable performer for India in the 1970s. Though his international stint was brief, he consistently added runs — including an unbeaten century — without ever falling for a duck.

5. Robert Christiani (West Indies)

Career: 1948–1954

Matches: 22 | Innings: 37 | Runs: 896 | Average: 26.35

100s/50s: 1/4 | Highest Score: 107 | Ducks: 0

While Christiani's numbers may not be extraordinary, his ability to avoid getting out for zero in 37 innings speaks volumes about his focus and discipline at the crease.