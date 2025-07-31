Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketNever Out For A Duck: These 5 Test Batters Hold Unique Record

Never Out For A Duck: These 5 Test Batters Hold Unique Record

Here’s a look at five such cricketers who are proud members of the "No Duck Club" in Test cricket — batters who always got off the mark.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 03:55 PM (IST)

Test cricket is widely regarded as the ultimate test of a batsman's skill, patience, and mental strength. Even the greatest of the game — from Sachin Tendulkar to Brian Lara and Ricky Ponting — have had to walk back for a duck at some point.

But a rare few have managed to defy this trend throughout their Test careers, never once being dismissed for zero.

Here’s a look at five such cricketers who are proud members of the "No Duck Club" in Test cricket — batters who always got off the mark.

1. Jim Burke (Australia)

Career: 1951–1959
Matches: 24 | Innings: 44 | Runs: 1280 | Average: 34.59
100s/50s: 3/5 | Highest Score: 189 | Ducks: 0

Burke, known for his solid technique, was a consistent performer for Australia in the 1950s. His top score of 189 reflects his ability to not just survive but dominate innings.

2. Sean Williams (Zimbabwe)

Career: 2013–2025
Matches: 22 | Innings: 43 | Runs: 1875 | Average: 48.07
100s/50s: 6/7 | Highest Score: 154 | Ducks: 0

A dependable force in Zimbabwe's middle order, Williams has been remarkably consistent. In 43 innings, he has never been dismissed without scoring — a rare feat in modern cricket.

3. Reggie Duff (Australia)

Career: 1902–1905
Matches: 22 | Innings: 40 | Runs: 1317 | Average: 35.59
100s/50s: 2/6 | Highest Score: 146 | Ducks: 0

An early-era Aussie batter, Duff's ability to always get off the mark stands out even more considering the bowler-friendly conditions of his time.

4. Brijesh Patel (India)

Career: 1974–1977
Matches: 21 | Innings: 38 | Runs: 972 | Average: 29.45
100s/50s: 1/5 | Highest Score: 115* | Ducks: 0

Brijesh Patel was a reliable performer for India in the 1970s. Though his international stint was brief, he consistently added runs — including an unbeaten century — without ever falling for a duck.

Also on ABP Live | Bumrah vs Starc: Who's The Superior Speedster? Check Stats

5. Robert Christiani (West Indies)

Career: 1948–1954
Matches: 22 | Innings: 37 | Runs: 896 | Average: 26.35
100s/50s: 1/4 | Highest Score: 107 | Ducks: 0

While Christiani's numbers may not be extraordinary, his ability to avoid getting out for zero in 37 innings speaks volumes about his focus and discipline at the crease.

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 03:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Test Records IND Vs ENG 5th Test IND Vs ENG Records IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
India
'Glad That He Stated Fact': Rahul Gandhi Backs Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark For India
'Glad That He Stated Fact': Rahul Gandhi Backs Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark For India
Cities
'Bhagwa Has Won': Sadhvi Pragya's First Reaction After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case
'Bhagwa Has Won': Sadhvi Pragya's First Reaction After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case
World
'I Don’t Care': Trump Calls India And Russia 'Dead Economies' Amid Tariff War
'I Don’t Care': Trump Calls India And Russia 'Dead Economies' Amid Tariff War
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Devastate Rajasthan, MP, AP; Villagers Demand Relief Amid Dam Crisis
Breaking: Viral Odisha Scooter Stunt Sparks ₹21,500 Fine; Gangster Shot Dead In Broad Daylight
Breaking: Dharchula Vehicle Accident Injures 7; Malegaon Verdict Nears After 17 Years
Mumbai teacher burns child’s hand; newborn dies in UP hospital due to gross negligence
Rajasthan Theft Protests Erupt As Jhalawar Boils; Maligaon Blast Verdict Expected After 17 Years
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget