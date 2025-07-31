Never Out For A Duck: These 5 Test Batters Hold Unique Record
Here’s a look at five such cricketers who are proud members of the "No Duck Club" in Test cricket — batters who always got off the mark.
Test cricket is widely regarded as the ultimate test of a batsman's skill, patience, and mental strength. Even the greatest of the game — from Sachin Tendulkar to Brian Lara and Ricky Ponting — have had to walk back for a duck at some point.
But a rare few have managed to defy this trend throughout their Test careers, never once being dismissed for zero.
1. Jim Burke (Australia)
Career: 1951–1959
Matches: 24 | Innings: 44 | Runs: 1280 | Average: 34.59
100s/50s: 3/5 | Highest Score: 189 | Ducks: 0
Burke, known for his solid technique, was a consistent performer for Australia in the 1950s. His top score of 189 reflects his ability to not just survive but dominate innings.
2. Sean Williams (Zimbabwe)
Career: 2013–2025
Matches: 22 | Innings: 43 | Runs: 1875 | Average: 48.07
100s/50s: 6/7 | Highest Score: 154 | Ducks: 0
A dependable force in Zimbabwe's middle order, Williams has been remarkably consistent. In 43 innings, he has never been dismissed without scoring — a rare feat in modern cricket.
3. Reggie Duff (Australia)
Career: 1902–1905
Matches: 22 | Innings: 40 | Runs: 1317 | Average: 35.59
100s/50s: 2/6 | Highest Score: 146 | Ducks: 0
An early-era Aussie batter, Duff's ability to always get off the mark stands out even more considering the bowler-friendly conditions of his time.
4. Brijesh Patel (India)
Career: 1974–1977
Matches: 21 | Innings: 38 | Runs: 972 | Average: 29.45
100s/50s: 1/5 | Highest Score: 115* | Ducks: 0
Brijesh Patel was a reliable performer for India in the 1970s. Though his international stint was brief, he consistently added runs — including an unbeaten century — without ever falling for a duck.
5. Robert Christiani (West Indies)
Career: 1948–1954
Matches: 22 | Innings: 37 | Runs: 896 | Average: 26.35
100s/50s: 1/4 | Highest Score: 107 | Ducks: 0
While Christiani's numbers may not be extraordinary, his ability to avoid getting out for zero in 37 innings speaks volumes about his focus and discipline at the crease.