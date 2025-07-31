Bumrah vs Starc: Who's The Superior Speedster? Check Stats

Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Starc are widely regarded as two of the finest fast bowlers in modern-day cricket. Both are central figures in their respective national teams and have built a reputation for dismantling top batting line-ups with their pace and accuracy.

While Bumrah has featured in fewer matches, his efficiency in key metrics gives him a strong edge in several departments.

Jasprit Bumrah’s Impact

Debuting for India on January 23, 2016, Bumrah’s unorthodox action and deceptive pace have troubled even the most accomplished batters.

He has played 48 Tests, picking up 219 wickets at a superb average of 19.82 and an economy rate of just 2.78. He has claimed five-wicket hauls on 15 occasions, with a best of 6/27.

In ODIs, Bumrah has 149 wickets from 89 matches at an average of 23.66 and an economy of 4.59. In T20Is, he has taken 89 wickets in 70 games, boasting a remarkable average of 17.74 and an economy of 6.27.

Mitchell Starc’s Track Record

Starc, one of Australia’s premier fast bowlers, made his international debut on October 20, 2010. With over 100 Tests under his belt, he has taken 402 wickets at an average of 27.02 and an economy of 3.41. His best in an innings is 6/9, and he has 16 five-fors and two 10-wicket match hauls.

In ODIs, Starc has 244 wickets in 127 matches, averaging 23.40 with an economy rate of 5.26. In T20Is, he has 79 wickets in 65 games at an average of 23.81 and an economy of 7.74.

Who Comes Out on Top?

While Starc has the experience edge and more wickets in both Tests and ODIs, Bumrah’s numbers shine when it comes to consistency and economy across formats.

Bumrah also leads Starc in T20 stats and holds a superior economy in both Tests and T20Is. In ODIs, Starc narrowly edges ahead in average, but Bumrah maintains a tighter economy.

Overall, Bumrah may have fewer appearances, but his efficiency and control make a strong case for him being the more effective pacer in current-day cricket.