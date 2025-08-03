Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketRain Forces Early Stumps As India Stage Late Fightback At The Oval

Rain Forces Early Stumps As India Stage Late Fightback At The Oval

England need just 37 runs, while India require four wickets to square the series and retain the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 10:55 PM (IST)

The fifth and final Test between India and England at The Oval will head into a decisive Day 5, after bad light and rain brought an early end to play on Day 4. England looked in complete control post-Tea, but India bounced back dramatically, reducing the hosts from 301/3 to 337/6.

England, now within touching distance of a record chase of 374, need just 37 runs, while India require four wickets to square the series and retain the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Both centurions—Harry Brook and Joe Root—were dismissed during this phase, injecting new life into the match. Earlier in the day, India’s hopes had dimmed after a costly fielding error by Mohammed Siraj allowed Brook a reprieve, which he capitalised on fully.

However, Siraj made partial amends with two wickets, while Prasidh Krishna's three strikes helped claw India back into the game. 

England off to a solid start

Chasing a target of 374 runs set by India, England got off to a solid start. Their first breakthrough came when Zak Crawley was dismissed for just 14, with the team score at 50.

Soon after, Ben Duckett, who contributed a valuable 54 runs, also fell. Ollie Pope followed next, falling to Mohammed Siraj after scoring 27 runs, giving India a glimmer of hope.

At that point, the momentum appeared to be shifting towards Team India. However, a game-changing 195-run stand off just 211 balls between Joe Root and Harry Brook completely turned the tide. Both batters scored brilliant centuries, swinging the match decisively in England’s favour.

IND vs ENG 5th Test - Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue.

Published at : 03 Aug 2025 10:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs ENG Highlights IND Vs ENG 5th Test IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Committed To Discipline’: Army Reacts To Officer Assaulting SpiceJet Staff At Srinagar Airport, Awaits Probe
‘Committed To Discipline’: Army Reacts To Officer Assaulting SpiceJet Staff At Srinagar Airport, Awaits Probe
India
‘Scandalous, Anti-National’: Mamata, TMC Allege Delhi Police Called Bengali A ‘Bangladeshi Language’; BJP Defends
‘Anti-National’: Mamata Alleges Delhi Police Called Bengali ‘Bangladeshi Language’; BJP Defends
India
'Not Officially Issued': ECI Asks Tejashwi Yadav To Give EPIC Card For Probe As Row Erupts Over ‘2 Voter IDs’
'Not Officially Issued': ECI Asks Tejashwi Yadav To Give EPIC Card For Probe As Row Erupts Over ‘2 Voter IDs’
India
FIR, No-Flight List: SpiceJet On Action Against Army Officer Over ‘Murderous Assault’ Of Staff At Srinagar Airport
FIR, No-Flight List: SpiceJet On Action Against Army Officer Over ‘Murderous Assault’ Of Staff At Srinagar Airport
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Terrifying Landslide Caught on Camera in Himachal’s Bilaspur | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Mani Shankar Aiyar Sparks Outrage with Comments on Pakistan’s Role in Pahalgam Attack | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Himachal Pradesh’s Mountain Roads Blocked by Continuous Landslides | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sanatan Dharma ‘Destroyed India’, Claims NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad | ABP NEWS
Operation Akhal Ongoing in Kulgam Forests: 3 Militants Neutralized, Search for Others Continues | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
With A Single Tariff, Trump May Have Undermined Years Of India-US Ties And Boosted China | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget