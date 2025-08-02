Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs ENG 5th Test: Ravi Shastri Picks India's X-Factor Player

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Ravi Shastri Picks India's X-Factor Player

India must win the ongoing match at The Oval to draw the series, while a victory for England would help them clinch the series.

By : IANS | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 05:53 PM (IST)

Ahead of the start of day three’s play in the fifth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test, former head coach Ravi Shastri believes that Yashasvi Jaiswal’s inventive and unconventional approach makes him a vital player for India if they are to get an advantage over England.

Jaiswal hit an unbeaten 51, laced with seven fours and two sixes, to ensure India reached 75/2 in 18 overs and lead England by 52 runs before stumps arrived on day two’s play. The left-handed opener had luck on his side when he was dropped twice - by Harry Brook at slip on 20 and then by substitute fielder Liam Dawson at deep fine leg on 40.

"This game is beautifully balanced and Jaiswal is the key wicket. While he is there, England captain Pope will have headaches as you can’t control the game. Jaiswal can be inventive and unorthodox. Only when he is out, will England feel in control. India have to set England at least 250 in the fourth innings as that, with the series on the line, will be a test," said Shastri on Sky Sports’ broadcast.

Sir Alastair Cook, former England captain, also expressed similar views on the BBC Test Match Special. "Yashasvi Jaiswal, for India, is the one batsman who will look to take on the scoring and the other batters will soak up pressure. For England, it is going to be those three seamers and how Ollie Pope rotates them well enough."

India must win the ongoing match at The Oval to draw the series, while a victory for England would help them clinch the series. “No side has been able to nail their position down. England were 90-0 off 12 overs. They were only 150-odd behind, for them only to get a 30-run lead - they did not take their opportunity,” added Cook.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the body by ABP Live.) 

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 05:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ravi Shastri IND Vs ENG 5th Test Yashasvi Jaiswal IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Karnataka
Prajwal Revanna, Former JD(S) MP & Grandson Of Deve Gowda, Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Rape Case
Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Rape Case
Business
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
Cities
Pragya Thakur Makes Big Claim After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case: 'Was Pressured To Name PM Modi, Yogi...’
Pragya Thakur Makes Big Claim After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case: 'Was Pressured To Name PM Modi, Yogi...’
World
‘India No Longer Buying Russian Oil, Good Step’: Trump Claims, As MEA, State Refiners Deny
‘India No Longer Buying Russian Oil, Good Step’: Trump Claims, As MEA, State Refiners Deny
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi in Varanasi: Operation Sindoor Shows India’s Military Might, Says PM Modi in Kashi | ABP NEWS
PM Modi Kashi Visit: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Chola Legacy During Varanasi Visit | ABP NEWS
Himachal on Edge: Rain Fury Causes Flash Floods, Road Closures, and Casualties | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Communal Clashes Erupt in Pune's Yavat Village; Curfew Imposed Amid Ongoing Tension | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Visits Varanasi, Unveils Major Projects and Releases Kisan Samman Nidhi Installment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget