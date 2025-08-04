Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia Hold Nerve To Win Thrilling Oval Test, Level Series 2-2

India Hold Nerve To Win Thrilling Oval Test, Level Series 2-2

With this win, India not only squared the five-match series 2-2 but also successfully retained the prestigious Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy under Shubman Gill’s captaincy.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 04:48 PM (IST)

Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell on the final day turned the tide in India’s favour, as the pacer claimed three crucial wickets to complete a five-wicket haul and seal a thrilling six-run win over England in the fifth and final Test at The Oval.

Chasing 374, England were bundled out for 367, falling agonizingly short despite needing just 35 runs with four wickets in hand on the final morning. Siraj’s heroics were well supported by Prasidh Krishna, who finished with four wickets.

The duo’s lethal burst brought India back into a match that seemed to be slipping away. Key breakthroughs in the final session of Day 4—including the dismissals of centurions Harry Brook and Joe Root—sparked a dramatic collapse, with England losing three wickets for just 36 runs.

With this win, India not only squared the five-match series 2-2 but also successfully retained the prestigious Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy under Shubman Gill’s captaincy.

Bowling Brilliance: Siraj and Krishna Shine

The match-winning performance came courtesy of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, who claimed 17 wickets between them. Both grabbed 4 wickets each in the first innings. In the second innings, Siraj starred with a fiery five-wicket haul, while Krishna once again picked up four wickets to dismantle the English batting lineup.

India's third-ever Test victory at Oval

India recorded their third-ever Test victory at The Oval, scripting one of the most thrilling wins in their cricket history. Chasing a formidable 374-run target, England found themselves in early trouble at 106/3.

However, a monumental 195-run stand between Harry Brook (111) and Joe Root (105) swung the momentum in their favour. But India staged a remarkable comeback, with their bowlers delivering under intense pressure to secure a six-run win—their narrowest margin of victory in Test history.

India had previously tasted success at The Oval twice: first in 1971 under Ajit Wadekar’s leadership, and then again in 2021, with Virat Kohli at the helm.

India’s Closest Test Victory Ever

The six-run triumph is now India’s tightest win in Test cricket, surpassing the 13-run victory against Australia in Mumbai in 2004. It also eclipses the 28-run win over England in 1972.

6 runs vs England – 2025 (The Oval)

13 runs vs Australia – 2004

28 runs vs England – 1972

Published at : 04 Aug 2025 04:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs ENG Highlights IND Vs ENG 5th Test Breaking News ABP Live IND VS ENG
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India Hold Nerve To Win Thrilling Oval Test, Level Series 2-2
India Hold Nerve To Win Thrilling Oval Test, Level Series 2-2
India
SC Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over China Remark; Rijiju Slams
SC Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over China Remark; Rijiju Slams "Irresponsible Claim"
Cities
Flood Threat Still Looms Large Over Bihar, Ganga Flows Over Danger Mark | VIDEO
Flood Threat Still Looms Large Over Bihar, Ganga Flows Over Danger Mark | VIDEO
Entertainment
Panchayat Actor Asif Khan Quits Smoking After Health Scare: 'Don’t Wait For A Hospital Bed'
Panchayat Actor Asif Khan Quits Smoking After Health Scare: 'Don’t Wait For A Hospital Bed'
Advertisement

Videos

Political Storm: Sanjay Raut Accuses BJP Of Spreading Propaganda Over Pahalgam Incident
Maharastra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis Lays Foundation of Fisheries College in Amravati to Empower Youth and Farmers
Spiritual Surge: Devotees Throng Shiva Temples Across India On Last Sawan Monday
Ground Report: Floods Drown Post-Kumbh Prayagraj: Over 100 Villages, Dozens of Wards Submerged
Breaking: CM Rekha Gupta To Table Two CAG Reports In Dirhi Assembly As Monsoon Session Begins
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
With A Single Tariff, Trump May Have Undermined Years Of India-US Ties And Boosted China | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget