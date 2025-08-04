India Hold Nerve To Win Thrilling Oval Test, Level Series 2-2

Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell on the final day turned the tide in India’s favour, as the pacer claimed three crucial wickets to complete a five-wicket haul and seal a thrilling six-run win over England in the fifth and final Test at The Oval.

Chasing 374, England were bundled out for 367, falling agonizingly short despite needing just 35 runs with four wickets in hand on the final morning. Siraj’s heroics were well supported by Prasidh Krishna, who finished with four wickets.

The duo’s lethal burst brought India back into a match that seemed to be slipping away. Key breakthroughs in the final session of Day 4—including the dismissals of centurions Harry Brook and Joe Root—sparked a dramatic collapse, with England losing three wickets for just 36 runs.

With this win, India not only squared the five-match series 2-2 but also successfully retained the prestigious Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy under Shubman Gill’s captaincy.

Bowling Brilliance: Siraj and Krishna Shine

The match-winning performance came courtesy of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, who claimed 17 wickets between them. Both grabbed 4 wickets each in the first innings. In the second innings, Siraj starred with a fiery five-wicket haul, while Krishna once again picked up four wickets to dismantle the English batting lineup.

India's third-ever Test victory at Oval

India recorded their third-ever Test victory at The Oval, scripting one of the most thrilling wins in their cricket history. Chasing a formidable 374-run target, England found themselves in early trouble at 106/3.

However, a monumental 195-run stand between Harry Brook (111) and Joe Root (105) swung the momentum in their favour. But India staged a remarkable comeback, with their bowlers delivering under intense pressure to secure a six-run win—their narrowest margin of victory in Test history.

India had previously tasted success at The Oval twice: first in 1971 under Ajit Wadekar’s leadership, and then again in 2021, with Virat Kohli at the helm.

India’s Closest Test Victory Ever

The six-run triumph is now India’s tightest win in Test cricket, surpassing the 13-run victory against Australia in Mumbai in 2004. It also eclipses the 28-run win over England in 1972.

6 runs vs England – 2025 (The Oval)

13 runs vs Australia – 2004

28 runs vs England – 1972