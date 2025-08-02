Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs ENG: England Off To Positive Start In Run Chase; 324 Needed For Victory

IND vs ENG: England Off To Positive Start In Run Chase; 324 Needed For Victory

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 11:40 PM (IST)

England made a steady start to their fourth-innings chase with an unbeaten 50-run partnership between Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley. Duckett remained not out on 34, while Crawley contributed 14 runs. At Stumps on Day 3, England were 50/1.

However, just before the close of play, Mohammed Siraj delivered a crucial breakthrough by bowling Crawley in the final over of the day, swinging the momentum back in India's favor. England now require 324 runs to win with nine wickets in hand.

With 324 runs to chase on a wearing Oval pitch, England face a daunting challenge ahead.

India all out for 396 in 2nd innings

Team India concluded their second innings on 396, setting a formidable 374-run target for England in the ongoing Oval Test.

The run chase will be a steep mountain to climb for the hosts, especially given India’s spirited batting display led by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who smashed a commanding 118.

Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar also made vital contributions with quickfire fifties—Jadeja scoring 53 and Sundar adding a fiery 53 off just 46 balls.

Earlier, England had won the toss and elected to bowl first. India managed just 224 in their first innings. Karun Nair top-scored with 57, while Sai Sudharsan chipped in with 38. Contributions also came from Washington Sundar (26) and captain Shubman Gill (21). England’s bowling unit was led by Gus Atkinson, who picked up 5 wickets. Josh Tongue bagged three, and Chris Woakes claimed one.

In response, England posted 247, gaining a slender first-innings lead of 23 runs. Zak Crawley (64), Harry Brook (53), and Ben Duckett (43) were the key contributors. Prasidh Krishna and Mohammad Siraj starred with the ball for India, both taking four wickets each, while Akash Deep picked up one.

India stumbled early in their second innings, losing KL Rahul (6) and Sai Sudharsan (11) cheaply. However, nightwatchman Akash Deep turned the tide with a gritty 66 off 94 balls, forming a 107-run stand with Jaiswal for the third wicket.

Shubman Gill (11) and Karun Nair (17) again fell cheaply, but Jaiswal anchored the innings with his 118 off 164 deliveries, decorated with 14 boundaries and two sixes. Jadeja added a crucial half-century—his sixth of the series—and Dhruv Jurel contributed 34 runs.

The final fireworks came from Washington Sundar, who went on a six-hitting spree despite only one wicket remaining. His explosive 53 off 46 balls, including 4 fours and 4 sixes, helped India reach 396 and shift momentum firmly in their favor.

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 11:33 PM (IST)
IND Vs ENG Highlights IND Vs ENG 5th Test IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND
