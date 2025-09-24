Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs BAN: Will India’s Win Confirm A Spot In Asia Cup Final?

IND vs BAN: Will India’s Win Confirm A Spot In Asia Cup Final?

Suryakumar Yadav-led India currently top the Super 4 table with 2 points and a strong net run rate of +0.689.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 03:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Super 4 stage of T20 Asia Cup 2025 continues as India face Bangladesh on Wednesday, September 24, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Both teams have registered one win each, but India enter with a golden opportunity to secure a place in the final.

India’s Journey So Far

Unbeaten in the tournament, Suryakumar Yadav’s side has been dominant. They crushed UAE by 9 wickets, defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets, and overcame Oman by 21 runs in the group stage.

In the Super 4 opener, India once again beat Pakistan, this time by 6 wickets. A win against Bangladesh will take them to 4 points and virtually guarantee a spot in the final.

Points Table Battle

India currently top the Super 4 table with 2 points and a strong net run rate of +0.689. Bangladesh sit third, also with 2 points, but with a lower NRR (+0.121). Pakistan, in second place, have 2 points from two games with an NRR of +0.226.

Head-to-Head Record

India hold a commanding record over Bangladesh in T20Is, winning 16 of the 17 encounters so far. Bangladesh have managed just one victory, making India clear favourites going into this high-stakes clash.

India’s Journey So Far in Asia Cup 2025

Team India has enjoyed a dominant run in the Asia Cup 2025, remaining unbeaten under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav. Their campaign began with a resounding 9-wicket win over the UAE, setting the tone early in the tournament.

In the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan, India chased down the target with ease, securing a 7-wicket victory. The third group-stage encounter saw India post a strong total and defeat Oman by 21 runs, showcasing depth in both batting and bowling.

Carrying this momentum into the Super 4 stage, India once again stamped their authority by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by 6 wickets in Dubai. With consistent performances and key players in top form, India have emerged as firm favourites to qualify for the final and challenge for Asia Cup title.

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 03:26 PM (IST)
India Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Asia Cup Final IND Vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 IND Vs BAN Super 4s
