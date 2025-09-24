IND vs BAN: Will India’s Win Confirm A Spot In Asia Cup Final?

The Super 4 stage of T20 Asia Cup 2025 continues as India face Bangladesh on Wednesday, September 24, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Both teams have registered one win each, but India enter with a golden opportunity to secure a place in the final.

India’s Journey So Far

Unbeaten in the tournament, Suryakumar Yadav’s side has been dominant. They crushed UAE by 9 wickets, defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets, and overcame Oman by 21 runs in the group stage.

In the Super 4 opener, India once again beat Pakistan, this time by 6 wickets. A win against Bangladesh will take them to 4 points and virtually guarantee a spot in the final.

Points Table Battle

India currently top the Super 4 table with 2 points and a strong net run rate of +0.689. Bangladesh sit third, also with 2 points, but with a lower NRR (+0.121). Pakistan, in second place, have 2 points from two games with an NRR of +0.226.

Head-to-Head Record

India hold a commanding record over Bangladesh in T20Is, winning 16 of the 17 encounters so far. Bangladesh have managed just one victory, making India clear favourites going into this high-stakes clash.

