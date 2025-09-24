IND vs BAN: Abhishek Sharma Creates Havoc, Smashes 50 off 25 Balls

Abhishek Sharma continues his blistering form in the Asia Cup 2025, scoring his second back-to-back half-century. The Indian left-hander was in sensational touch against Bangladesh, reaching his fifty in just 25 balls.

He smashed a flurry of fours and sixes, giving India a powerful start. Abhishek also stitched a commanding opening partnership with Shubman Gill, setting the tone for the innings.

Most 50s in 25 balls or fewer for India in T20Is:

7 – Suryakumar Yadav

6 – Rohit Sharma

5 – Abhishek Sharma *

4 – Yuvraj Singh

3 – KL Rahul

Abhishek Sharma, a 25-year-old Indian sensation is dominating world cricket. Trained under Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma is in sensational form in the T20 Asia Cup 2025.

Following a brilliant knock against Pakistan, the left-handed opener continued his storming performance against Bangladesh, reaching a fifty in just 25 balls.

His innings featured 5 fours and 3 sixes, marking his fourth T20I half-century. He remains unbeaten at the crease, forging a fiery 77-run opening partnership with Shubman Gill in just 6.2 overs. Currently, Abhishek is on 60* from 32 balls, keeping India in a strong position.

Abhishek Sharma crosses 200 runs in five innings

Abhishek Sharma has been the standout performer in the Asia Cup 2025, amassing over 200 runs in just five innings. He began with 30 runs against the UAE in the group stage, followed by 31 against Pakistan.

He then added 38 runs against Oman. Sharma’s explosive form peaked in the first Super-4 clash against Pakistan, where the left-hander smashed 74 off 39 balls, including 6 fours and 5 sixes, showcasing his devastating power at the crease.

How Gill Got Out

Shubman Gill (29 runs off 19 balls) fell while attempting a big shot. Credit to Rishad Hossain, who remained composed despite conceding a boundary earlier. He slightly adjusted his length, and Gill mis-timed a lofted shot off the toe-end. Tanzim Hasan Sakib positioned perfectly at long-off to take a smart catch.

India’s Powerplay Totals in Asia Cup 2025:

60/1 (4.3) vs UAE

61/2 vs Pakistan

60/1 vs Oman

69/0 vs Pakistan

72/0 vs Bangladesh

India is dominating the powerplay at 11.29 runs per over, well ahead of Sri Lanka (8.30) and Bangladesh (8.29).