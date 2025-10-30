IND vs AUS Women’s World Cup Semi-Final: What Happens If Rain Spoils Clash?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs AUS Women’s World Cup Semi-Final: What Happens If Rain Spoils Clash?

India are set to take on Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup Semi-Final today in Navi Mumbai. Find out what would happen if rain significantly affects the match.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 01:36 PM (IST)
Rain looms as a threat for the India vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final, which has to be played in Navi Mumbai at the DY Patil Sports Academy. 

According to the weather forecast by AccuWeather, there is an overall 25% chance of precipitation (rain) in the area today, October 30, 2025. With the match scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), some fans seem concerned over the possibility of rain playing spoilsport in this high-stakes encounter.

If that turns out to be the case, there is a clear scenario as to what would be the course of action in this tournament. 

What Happens If Rain Spoils IND vs AUS Semi-Final?

The ICC Women's World Cup Semi-Final between India and Australia is scheduled to be played today. However, if rain induces enough delay for the match to be called off, then the fixture will be played on a reserve day.

Having said that, if the reserve day also gets washed out, then Australia will be awared the second, and last spot in the Women's World Cup 2025 Final. 

This is because of the team's relatively higher position in the tournament's group stage table compared to India. For those wondering, the defending champions finished first, whereas the Women in Blue snuck in at the fourth spot.

South Africa has already secured its place in the Final, which will be played on November 2, 2025 (which is this Sunday), after defeating England in the first Semi-Final.

IND vs AUS: Women's World Cup 2025 Squads

If the Semi-Final goes on as planned, then India and Australia will have to select a playing XI from these players:

India - Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud

Australia - Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Check Out: ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue, Teams

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 01:35 PM (IST)
