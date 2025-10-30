Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue, Teams

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final is only days away with one team already having secured its berth. Check out all details ahead of the trophy clash.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 01:08 PM (IST)
The ICC Women's World Cup 2025, which is being hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is about to conclude soon.

The final, a high stakes clash for the coveted trophy, is only a few days away from now, so it is only natural for fans to be curious about various details related to it. 

One team has already secured its spot, while two more, including the defending champions, battle for the second spot in the final. For those who want to mark their calendars, here's everything you need to know about the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final.

Women's WC 2025 Final: Match Date and Time

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final will be played this Sunday, November 2, 2025.

The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), and the coin toss is expected to take place at 2:30 PM IST, which is half-an-hour before the action begins.

ICC Women's World Cup Final Venue

The Women's World Cup 2025 Final will be played at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. 

This stadium has seen lots of iconic matches, including the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) final, all the way back in 2008, which was won by Rajasthan Royals, who beat the Chennai Super Kings.

ICC Women's World Cup Final Live Streaming

Indian fans can watch the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final on the JioHotstar app and website. It must be noted that a subscription to this OTT platform is mandatory for watching the complete match. 

Here are live streaming partners for the rest of the world:

  • Sri Lanka - Sirasa TV
  • Australia - Prime Video
  • UK - Sky Sports Cricket
  • New Zealand - Sky Go
  • North and Middle East Africa - StarzPlay
  • South Africa - DSTV
  • USA - Cricbuzz
  • Canada - Cricbuzz
  • Bangladesh - Toffee
  • Pakistan - Myco, Tapmad

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Teams Involved

South Africa has secured one spot in the Women's World Cup 2025 Final after beating England in the first semi final.

The other spot will be filled either by India or Australia. They take on each other in the second semi final today, October 30, 2025.

