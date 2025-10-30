Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Australia could have been in trouble against India after the early departure of Alyssa Healy, their captain, in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final against India.

However, Phoebe Litchfield, the other Aussie opening batter, took things in her stride, stitching together a score of 119 off 93 balls before departing.

Her blazing innings included 17 fours and 3 sixes, which made the Indian bowling attack look like rookies. Although there is still a long way to go in the match, as of this writing, Litchfield has set the tone for a big score in a high-stakes clash.

Australia's Phoebe Litchfield: All You Need To Know

Phoebe Litchfield made her Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) debut at the age of 16 for Sydney Thunder. Though not the youngest player ever to debut in the league, this was still quite the feat.

It didn't take long for her to make a name on the international stage either. She debuted for Australia in T20Is December 2022, coincidentally against India at the DY Patil Sports Academy (same venue as the Women's World Cup 2025 IND vs AUS Semi-Final), but did not get to bat.

In January 2023, she made her Women's One Day International debut, against Pakistan, and smashed an unbeaten 78 runs. Her first ton in the format came in July of the same year, against Ireland.

Phoebe Litchfield: Key Stats

Taking a look at Litchfield's stats in WODIs paints a story of consistency and dominance. In 35 innings, she has scored 1,287 runs, which includes 3 tons and 8 half-centuries.

In 22 T20I innings thus far, Phoebe Litchfield has managed to hit 440 runs. She hasn't scored a hundred in this format just yet, but has two fifties.

As for Tests, the Aussie batter only has 136 runs in 6 innings, with the highest score of 46.

