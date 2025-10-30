Rohit Sharma To KKR? Mumbai Indians Break Silence On Transfer Rumours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Ever since Abhishek Nayar's appointment as Kolkata Knight Riders' (KRR) Head Coach, speculations were being made about Rohit Sharma, currently at Mumbai Indians (MI), possibly joining him before IPL 2026.

Rohit is MI's most successful captain, having led the franchise to 5 trophies. He was replaced in the role by Hardik Pandya in 2024, and rumours claimed that he could end his long-term relationship with them before the next edition kicked off.

However, Mumbai Indians have put all such speculations and rumours to rest with a post on their official X handle, @mipaltan, which said this:

"Sun will rise tomorrow again ye toh confirm hai, but at (K)night… मुश्किल ही नहीं, नामुमकिन है!"

𝗦𝘂𝗻 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗼𝘄 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻 ye toh confirm hai, but at (K)night… मुश्किल ही नहीं, नामुमकिन है! 💙 pic.twitter.com/E5yH3abB4g — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 30, 2025

Here is the complete English translation of the quote:

"Sun will rise tomorrow again, that's confirmed, but at (K)night... not only difficult, but impossible!"

Rohit Sharma's IPL Heroics

Rohit Sharma has played in the IPL since its inception all the way back in 2008. He started with the Deccan Chargers (now defunct), and won the title with them in 2009.

In 2011, he moved to Mumbai Indians, and that is where he truly defined himself as a legend of the competition.

In 272 IPL matches, Rohit has smashed a whopping 7,046 runs, which include 640 fours, and 302 sixes. His highest individual score as of this writing is an unbeaten 109.

Ranked No. 1 ODI Batsman At 38

The latest ICC Rankings as of this writing (October 30, 2025) saw Rohit Sharma summit the ICC Best ODI Batsmen rankings.

This comes after the recent India vs Australia three-match One Day International series, in which he recorded scores of 8, 73, and 121. Notably, this is the first time Rohit has achieved this ranking, and is now the oldest player to do so.