IND vs AUS: 3 Indian Cricketers Without An ODI Century In Australia

The three-match ODI series between India and Australia begins on October 19, marking the start of a new era with Shubman Gill leading the side for the first time.

With legends like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also in the squad, expectations are high. However, scoring runs in Australia has always been a tough challenge for even the best Indian batters.

Here’s a look at three renowned Indian players who never managed to register an ODI century on Australian soil.

1. Suresh Raina

A key finisher for India during his prime, Suresh Raina was known for turning games around from the middle order. Despite his aggressive style and match-winning knocks, a century in Australia eluded him. Raina played 15 ODIs there, scoring 409 runs with three fifties.

Across his ODI career, he accumulated 5615 runs in 226 matches at an average of 35, including five centuries and 36 half-centuries.

2. KL Rahul

One of India’s most reliable ODI batters in recent years, KL Rahul has anchored many innings in global tournaments, including the 2023 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy. Yet, he has notched no hundreds in Australia so far.

Rahul has scored 93 runs in three ODIs Down Under, with a top score of 76. Overall, he has 3043 runs in 85 ODIs, featuring seven centuries and 18 fifties. The upcoming series gives him another shot at breaking that drought.

3. Rahul Dravid

Perhaps the most unexpected name on this list, Rahul Dravid, one of India’s most technically sound batters, never reached triple digits in Australia in ODIs.

The former skipper and current head coach played 22 ODIs there, scoring 666 runs with seven fifties, but no century. Over his illustrious 344-match career, Dravid amassed 10,889 runs, including 12 centuries and 83 fifties.

