ICC Women’s World Cup Points Table Updated: India Slips After Two Straight Defeats

HomeSportsCricketICC Women’s World Cup Points Table Updated: India Slips After Two Straight Defeats

India Women after back-to-back defeats, are in fourth place with 4 points from 2 wins and 2 losses.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 11:45 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 points table: Match No. 15 of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, held on October 14 in Colombo between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, was abandoned due to rain. The downpour began after Sri Lanka’s first innings and continued without pause, prompting the umpires and match referee to call off the game. Both teams were awarded one point each.

Sri Lankan captain Chamari Atapattu, who won the toss and opted to bat first, led her side to a total of 258 for 6 in 50 overs. Nilakshika Silva starred with a quick 55 off 28 balls, while Atapattu contributed 53. Hasini Perera (44) and Vishmi Gunaratne (42) also made significant contributions.

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine shone with the ball, taking 3 wickets for 54 runs in her 9 overs.

Rain prevented New Zealand from chasing the target of 259, resulting in a shared point for both sides.

Women's World Cup Updated Points Table

Australia Women – 4 matches, 3 wins, 0 losses, 1 no result, 7 points, NRR +1.353

England Women – 3 matches, 3 wins, 0 losses, 0 no result, 6 points, NRR +1.864

South Africa Women – 4 matches, 3 wins, 1 loss, 0 no result, 6 points, NRR -0.618

India Women – 4 matches, 2 wins, 2 losses, 0 no result, 4 points, NRR +0.682

New Zealand Women – 3 matches, 1 win, 2 losses, 0 no result, 2 points, NRR -0.245

Bangladesh Women – 4 matches, 1 win, 3 losses, 0 no result, 2 points, NRR -0.263

Sri Lanka Women – 3 matches, 0 wins, 2 losses, 1 no result, 1 point, NRR -1.526

Pakistan Women – 3 matches, 0 wins, 3 losses, 0 no result, 0 points, NRR -1.887

Australia leads the table with 7 points from 3 wins in 4 matches.

India Women are in fourth place with 4 points from 2 wins and 2 losses.

New Zealand sits fifth with 3 points from 4 matches.

Sri Lanka remains seventh with 4 points from 4 matches, including 2 defeats.

The washout has left both teams hoping for better results in their upcoming fixtures.

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 11:45 AM (IST)
Smriti Mandhana Women's World Cup Harmanpreet Kaur ODI World Cup ICC Womens World Cup Points Table ICC Womens World Cup Points Table
