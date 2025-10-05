Shubman Gill Shares First Reaction After Becoming ODI Captain - WATCH

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketShubman Gill Shares First Reaction After Becoming ODI Captain - WATCH

Coming off his first Test series win at home as skipper, Gill expressed that leading India in ODIs is nothing short of a dream come true.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 10:03 AM (IST)
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially announced Shubman Gill as India’s new ODI captain earlier today, marking a major milestone in the young cricketer’s career. Gill, who was appointed vice-captain in both T20Is and ODIs in July last year and took over as Test captain earlier this year, has now added another feather to his cap.

Gill Fulfils Childhood Dream

Coming off his first Test series win at home as skipper, Gill expressed that leading India in ODIs is nothing short of a dream come true. The 26-year-old admitted he’s still processing the honour and responsibility that comes with the role.

With Gill now leading India’s ODI side, a new chapter begins - one that fans hope will carry forward the legacy of leadership that has defined Indian cricket for decades.

“That is definitely a bit overwhelming. As a young kid, when anyone starts playing cricket, they want to play for India — and not just play for India but to play Test cricket for a very long time. To be able to get this opportunity is a great honour. Like you said, it’s a big responsibility,” Gill said in a video released by BCCI.

Even though the 2027 ODI World Cup is still more than two years away, Shubman Gill already has his sights firmly set on the tournament.

The marquee event will be held in South Africa, a region where India doesn’t frequently tour, making the challenge even greater. Aware of the conditions and the level of competition, Gill is determined to prepare his team well in advance.

“It’s the biggest honour to be able to lead your country in one-day cricket and to lead a side that has done so well. It’s an immense pride for me, and I hope I’ll be able to do great. I think we have about 20 ODIs before we play the World Cup. The ultimate goal is the World Cup in South Africa. Everything we play now—every player we try—is to ensure we’re fully ready to win that World Cup,” Gill further said.

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 10:03 AM (IST)
India Vs Australia Australia Vs India IND Vs AUS 1st ODI IND Vs AUS ODI Series AUS Vs IND IND Vs AUS Shubman Gill ROHIT SHARMA India Odi Captain India Tour Australia
