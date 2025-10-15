Shubman Gill Outshines Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma With Superior ODI Average

The upcoming ODI series against Australia will be a special one for Shubman Gill, as the young opener is all set to captain India for the first time. The BCCI recently announced a 15-member squad, with Gill appointed as the new ODI captain - a decision made keeping the 2027 World Cup in mind.

At just 26, Gill has already shown remarkable consistency in the format. Known for his elegant stroke play and calm temperament, he now heads into the series looking to continue his golden run - and his numbers back him up impressively.

Shubman Gill’s Remarkable ODI Numbers

Since making his debut against New Zealand in January 2019, Shubman Gill has featured in 55 ODIs for India. In that time, he has amassed 2775 runs - including eight centuries and 15 fifties - at a stunning average of 59.04 and a strike rate of 99.56. His highest score is 208, which also includes 313 fours and 59 sixes.

Ahead of Kohli and Rohit in Averages

Shubman Gill’s ODI average currently surpasses that of both modern-day greats Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Kohli has scored 14,181 runs in 302 ODIs at an average of 57.9, while Rohit has 11,168 runs in 273 matches averaging 48.8.

Though Gill has played fewer matches, his consistency has already made him one of India’s most reliable ODI performers. Against Australia alone, he has 280 runs in eight matches, including a century and a half-century.

A New Chapter in Leadership

After impressing as a leader in the recent Test series against England, Gill will now take charge of the ODI side for the first time. Leading India in Australia will be a real challenge, given the tough conditions and strong opposition. But with the form he’s in, Shubman Gill will be eager to make his captaincy debut memorable - both as a leader and as a batter.

