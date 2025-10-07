IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill's ODI Record Against Australia Could Concern Fans

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs AUS: Shubman Gill's ODI Record Against Australia Could Concern Fans

The presence of experienced stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the squad will undoubtedly boost Shubman Gill's confidence.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 09:24 AM (IST)
The Indian cricket team is set to tour Australia this month for an exciting white-ball contest featuring three ODIs and five T20Is, beginning October 19.

With BCCI announcing the squads, Shubman Gill has been handed the responsibility of leading the Indian side in the ODI series - marking his first assignment as ODI captain. Before the action begins, let’s take a closer look at how Shubman Gill has fared against Australia in ODIs so far.

Shubman Gill’s ODI Record vs Australia

So far, Shubman Gill has played eight ODIs against Australia, amassing 280 runs at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 93.65. His record includes one century and one half-century, though he has also been dismissed for a duck once.

Interestingly, Gill has featured in just one ODI on Australian soil, scoring 33 runs at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 84.62.

These numbers highlight a lack of experience in Australian conditions - something that could be a concern for Indian fans as he steps into a leadership role for the first time.

Shubman Gill’s First ODI Series as Captain

BCCI’s squad announcement on October 4 came with a surprise - Rohit Sharma has been rested from captaincy duties, with Shubman Gill taking over the reins in ODIs. While Gill has already led the Test side, this will be his debut ODI series as captain.

The presence of experienced stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the squad will undoubtedly boost his confidence.

Though Shubman Gill’s ODI numbers in Australia aren’t extensive, his consistency and composure make him a promising young leader. With the backing of senior players, the 24-year-old will be eager to guide India to a memorable series win on Australian soil.

India vs Australia series in October 2025 is scheduled to start on October 19. It will feature a three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20I series.

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 09:23 AM (IST)
