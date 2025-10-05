Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs AUS: Five Indian Stars Dropped Post-Champions Trophy

IND vs AUS: Five Indian Stars Dropped Post-Champions Trophy

Veteran stars Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer have all returned to the ODI setup.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 09:52 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Team India is set to play three ODIs and five T20Is on their upcoming tour of Australia. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the limited-overs series on October 4, revealing several key changes from the team that lifted Champions Trophy earlier this year in March.

Veteran stars Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer have all returned to the ODI setup.

However, in a significant move, Rohit Sharma has been relieved of captaincy duties, with Shubman Gill appointed as India’s new ODI captain. Shreyas Iyer will serve as his deputy.

Five Champions Trophy Players Miss Out

India last played an ODI during the Champions Trophy 2025, where the Rohit-led side defeated New Zealand to claim the title. But the squad announced for the Australia series shows a notable shift in team dynamics - five players from that victorious lineup have been left out.

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was part of the Champions Trophy-winning team, has not been picked for the series. The selectors opted for Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar instead, reducing the need for another spin-bowling all-rounder.

Pace spearhead Mohammed Shami, who led the attack in Bumrah’s absence during the tournament, is also missing from the squad. Varun Chakravarthy, who shared the top wicket-taker spot with Shami, was another notable omission. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant were not considered for selection due to injury concerns.

Fresh Faces Get a Chance

In their place, India has introduced a mix of promising and in-form players. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Dhruv Jurel, and Prasidh Krishna have all earned call-ups for the ODI series against Australia. None of them were part of India’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad, highlighting a renewed focus on building a younger core for the future.

With Gill taking charge as captain for the first time, all eyes will be on how this revamped Indian side performs in one of the toughest overseas challenges in world cricket.

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 09:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami IND Vs AUS 1st ODI IND Vs AUS ODI Series IND Vs AUS ROHIT SHARMA Ravindra Jadeja
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Israel Agreed To 'Withdrawal Line', Ceasefire To Come Into Effect After Hamas' Confirmation: Trump
Israel Agreed To 'Withdrawal Line', Ceasefire To Come Into Effect After Hamas' Confirmation: Trump
World
'Hamas Must Move Quickly, Or Else...': Trump Reiterates Warning Over Gaza Peace Deal As Deadline Looms
'Hamas Must Move Quickly, Or Else...': Trump Reiterates Warning Over Gaza Peace Deal As Deadline Looms
Cities
Madhya Pradesh Doctor Who Prescribed Toxic Cough Syrup Arrested After 14 Children Die
Madhya Pradesh Doctor Who Prescribed Toxic Cough Syrup Arrested After 14 Children Die
Cricket
India-Pakistan Women's World Cup Match At Risk - Here's Why
India-Pakistan Women's World Cup Match At Risk - Here's Why
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget