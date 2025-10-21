Rohit Sharma ‘110% Sure’ This Indian Player Will Become An All-Format Great

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Nitish Kumar Reddy, a young Indian all-rounder, was handed his debut One Day International cap ahead of the first match of the on-going India vs Australia ODI series by Rohit Sharma.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025-winning captain showered praise on the rising star, backing him to become an 'all-format great' in the future.

Notably, Reddy showed off just a tiny glimpse of the talent he posseses with the bat, as he somewhat steadied India's sinking ship in the rain-hit ODI in Perth.

Rohit Sharma Backs Nitish Kumar Reddy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded a clip of the moment Nitish Reddy was handed his debut ODI captain by Rohit Sharma. Here's what the former Indian captain said to the young debutant:

"Welcome to the club, you've had a great start to your career, and its only because of how you want to play the game, and your attitude. I'm 110% sure that with that attitude, you're going to go a long way in this Indian team, you're gonna be an all-format great, which I believe thoroughly, because like you said in your speech yesterday, you want to be everywhere, and that is where we all want you to be,"

"Good luck, I'm sure, 110% sure, that the team will rally around you, anything you need, anytime you need anything, everyone will be there to support you, and good luck, have a great career", Rohit added.

India lost early wickets, very cheaply in their first ODI against Australia in Perth. The rain-induced delays didn't help with the momentum either.

They managed to reach 136 runs in the end, courtesy of an Axar Patel-KL Rahul partnership, signed off by a 19 off 11 by Nitish Reddy, which included two sixes.

Reddy debuted in Tests in Australia during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and even scored his maiden century in the format during that series.