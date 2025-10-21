Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketRohit Sharma ‘110% Sure’ This Indian Player Will Become An All-Format Great

Rohit Sharma ‘110% Sure’ This Indian Player Will Become An All-Format Great

Rohit Sharma showered praise on a young Indian all-rounder while handing him his debut ODI cap ahead of the first India vs Australia encounter in Perth.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 10:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Nitish Kumar Reddy, a young Indian all-rounder, was handed his debut One Day International cap ahead of the first match of the on-going India vs Australia ODI series by Rohit Sharma.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025-winning captain showered praise on the rising star, backing him to become an 'all-format great' in the future. 

Notably, Reddy showed off just a tiny glimpse of the talent he posseses with the bat, as he somewhat steadied India's sinking ship in the rain-hit ODI in Perth.

Rohit Sharma Backs Nitish Kumar Reddy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded a clip of the moment Nitish Reddy was handed his debut ODI captain by Rohit Sharma. Here's what the former Indian captain said to the young debutant:

"Welcome to the club, you've had a great start to your career, and its only because of how you want to play the game, and your attitude. I'm 110% sure that with that attitude, you're going to go a long way in this Indian team, you're gonna be an all-format great, which I believe thoroughly, because like you said in your speech yesterday, you want to be everywhere, and that is where we all want you to be,"

"Good luck, I'm sure, 110% sure, that the team will rally around you, anything you need, anytime you need anything, everyone will be there to support you, and good luck, have a great career", Rohit added.

India lost early wickets, very cheaply in their first ODI against Australia in Perth. The rain-induced delays didn't help with the momentum either. 

They managed to reach 136 runs in the end, courtesy of an Axar Patel-KL Rahul partnership, signed off by a 19 off 11 by Nitish Reddy, which included two sixes.

Reddy debuted in Tests in Australia during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and even scored his maiden century in the format during that series.

 

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 10:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia IND Vs AUS ODI IND Vs AUS BCCI ROHIT SHARMA Nitish Reddy Nitish Kumar Reddy Rohit Sharma Video Rohit Sharma Speech Nitish Reddy Debut
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Pollution Alarmingly High As Air Quality Turns 'Hazardous' After Night Of Crackers On Diwali: Check AQI
Delhi Pollution Alarmingly High As Air Quality Turns 'Hazardous' After Diwali: Check AQI
World
'155% Tariffs From Nov 1 Unless...': Trump Issues Warning To China Over Fair Trade Deal
'155% Tariffs From Nov 1 Unless...': Trump Issues Warning To China Over Fair Trade Deal
World
‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Flags Security Concerns Over Khalistanis, Calls It ‘Canadian Problem’
‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Flags Security Concerns Over Khalistanis
Election 2025
Bihar Election: JMM Pulls Out Of Race, Accuses RJD-Congress Of Political Conspiracy, ‘Betrayal Won’t Be Forgotten’
Bihar Election: JMM Pulls Out Of Race, Accuses RJD-Congress Of Political Conspiracy, ‘Betrayal Won’t Be Forgotten’
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget