IND vs AUS ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Show In Adelaide? Check Out Weather Forecast

After waiting for months to see Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma back in action for India, fans had to endure the sight of the veterans being dismissed on low scores, the former on a duck, and the latter on 8 runs.

The multiple rain-induced delays further soured the experience, as the Men in Blue struggled to gather momentum, and the overs were eventually reduced to 26 per inning.

After losing that game, India will now be taking on Australia in Adelaide at the Adelaide Oval. Some may be wondering if rain could spoil the show once again. While nothing can be said for sure until the match day finally arrives, let's check out what the weather forecast suggests at the moment.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Adelaide Weather Forecast

India will face Australia in Adelaide in the second of a three-match ODI series on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

According to the weather forecast, there is around 20% chance of precipitation on that day. This is generally considered low, so rain might not play spoilsport during the IND vs AUS match, but that remains to be seen.

The sky is expected to be cloudy, with maximum and minimum temperatures of 19 and 19 degrees celcius, respectively.

IND vs AUS: Adelaide Head To Head

India has faced Australia six times at the Adelaide Oval in One Day Internationals, but has only emerged victorious on two occasions.

This seems concerning, considering how Australia was able to beat India comprehensively in their first match of this series. However, these two victories have come in the last two IND vs AUS games at the venue.

Additionally, the Adelaide Oval pitch is considered favorable for batsmen, and with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and KL Rahul in the ranks, the Men in Blue may be able to put up a better fight.

