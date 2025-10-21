IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Match Date, Venue, Pitch Report, And How To Watch

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Match Date, Venue, Pitch Report, And How To Watch

India gears up to take on Australia in the second ODI of the series. Find out the match date, venue, pitch conditions, and how to catch the action live.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 10:41 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After suffering a 7-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia in a rain-hit One Day International in Perth, India gear up to take them on in the second of a three-match ODI series.

This match will be played in a few days from now, at a different venue, one that has been quite favorable for one of India's biggest cricketing stars, easily the biggest of the modern-era.

For those interested, here is everything that you need to know about the second India vs Australia ODI - match date, venue, general pitch report, as well as live streaming and TV broadcast details.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Match Date and Venue

The second One Day International between India and Australia will be played on October 23, 2025 at the Adelaide Oval in Australia. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST, with the toss as 8:30 AM IST.

Virat Kohli is the highest scoring active Indian player at the Adelaide Oval at this moment. In four ODI innings, he has scored 244 runs at this venue so far with an average of 61, and highest score of 107.

Adelaide Oval: Pitch Report

The Adelaide Oval pitch is widely regarded as one of Australia’s premier batting venues.

Known for its true bounce and flat surface, it offers ideal conditions for stroke play early on, while gradually providing assistance to spinners as the game progresses.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: How To Watch Live Stream

The second India vs Australia ODI will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. A subscription to this platform is required to watch the complete match. 

It is also worth noting that the second IND vs AUS ODI will be broadcasted live on TV as well, on the Star Sports network channels. 

Check Out: Rohit Sharma ‘110% Sure’ This Indian Player Will Become An All-Format Great

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 10:39 AM (IST)
