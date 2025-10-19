IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Australia Wins Toss, Chooses To Bowl First

India's new captain, Shubman Gill, and Australia's skipper, Mitchell Marsh, were called out for the toss ahead of the first IND vs AUS ODI in Perth.

Marsh won the toss and has elected to bowl first in this match. Gill too said that he would have liked to bowl first. Nevertheless, it will now be time for the Men in Blue to set up a challenging total.

Notably, Nitish Kumar Reddy will make his ODI debut for India today after being selected in the Playing XI. He toured and played for the side in Australia during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series and even scored a ton.

IND vs AUS ODI: Playing XI

Here are the players who will be in action for both India and Australia in this first One Day International in Perth:

IND - Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

AUS - Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Short, Josh Philippe, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Khunemann, Josh Hazlewood

India's playing XI appears a bit more experienced with the likes for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill in the lineup.

Australia, on the other hand, is missing some big names, most importantly, their usual captain, Pat Cummins. Having said that, the presence and significance of Travis Head, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood cannot be understated.

IND vs AUS ODI: Recent Head To Head

India and Australia have faced each other in a total of 152 One Day Internationals so far, out of which the former has won 58, and the latter 84.

In the last few years though, the equation appears a lot more balanced.

Since 2020, there have been 15 IND vs AUS ODIs, out of which India has won 8, and Australia 7.