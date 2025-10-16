Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs AUS ODI Head-To-Head: What Is India's Record On Australian Soil?

IND vs AUS ODI Head-To-Head: What Is India's Record On Australian Soil?

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 08:33 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The rivalry between India and Australia has always delivered high-octane cricket and unforgettable moments. The two sides are set to renew their battle from October 19, as Team India tours Australia for a three-match ODI series.

This time, Shubman Gill will lead India for the first time in ODIs, while Mitchell Marsh will captain the hosts. The series carries added significance - not only as preparation for future tournaments but also as Gill’s first big challenge as skipper.

India vs Australia in ODIs - Overall Record

India and Australia have faced each other in 152 ODIs to date. Australia holds the upper hand with 84 wins, while India has won 58 matches. The rivalry, which began in 1980, has witnessed some iconic contests across generations.

India’s ODI Record in Australia

Winning on Australian soil has historically been tough for India. Out of 54 ODIs played there, India has managed to win 14, losing 38, while 2 ended without a result.

That translates to a win percentage of around 26%. However, in recent years, India’s performances Down Under have improved significantly, with several memorable victories boosting their confidence.

India’s Best ODI Performances in Australia

India’s highest ODI total in Australia came on November 29, 2020, when the team posted 338/9 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

India’s biggest ODI win on Australian soil dates back to 1991, when they thrashed the hosts by 107 runs at the WACA Ground in Perth. India has also registered two 8-wicket wins in Melbourne - further proof that the Men in Blue can dominate when in rhythm.

Rohit Sharma - India’s Run Machine in Australia

When it comes to Indian batting performances in Australia, Rohit Sharma stands head and shoulders above the rest. In 19 ODIs, he has scored 990 runs at an impressive average of 58.23, including four centuries. His most memorable knock remains the 171 off 163 balls* at Perth in 2016, one of the finest innings ever played by an Indian overseas.

Rohit also hit 29 sixes, the most by an Indian in Australia, and amassed 441 runs during the 2016 series - a record-breaking performance.

What to Expect from Upcoming Series

This series will be a crucial test for Shubman Gill’s captaincy and India’s adaptability on fast and bouncy tracks. The young skipper will look to draw inspiration from India’s past successes and rely on his batting unit’s ability to handle Australian conditions. If the bowlers can make early breakthroughs and the batters deliver with consistency, this could very well turn into a memorable chapter in India’s ODI history Down Under.

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 08:33 AM (IST)
