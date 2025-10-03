Flop Show From Abhishek Sharma Against Australia A - Details Inside

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





World No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma had a forgettable outing in the second unofficial ODI between India A and Australia A at Green Park, Kanpur.

Opening the innings, Abhishek was dismissed for a golden duck in the second over when Jack Edwards found his edge, and Will Sutherland completed the catch. Earlier, India A skipper Shreyas Iyer had won the toss and elected to bat first.

End of Abhishek Sharma's golden run

Expectations were high from Abhishek after his brilliant run in the Asia Cup 2025, but he couldn’t replicate the same in the 50-over format.

His opening partner Prabhsimran Singh also failed to get going, scoring just 1 run off 10 balls before Sutherland sent him back, with Lachlan Shaw taking the catch.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer, who had played a match-winning knock of 110 runs in the series opener, also couldn’t make an impact this time. He was bowled by Edwards for only 8 runs from 13 balls in the sixth over, leaving India A reeling at 17/3 in 5.3 overs.

Tilak Varma, Harshit Rana, and Arshdeep Singh - all fresh from India’s Asia Cup campaign - are also featuring in this match. Tilak, who struck a crucial 69 in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan, now carries the responsibility of guiding India A to a fighting total after the early collapse.

Playing XIs

India A playing XI vs Australia A for 2nd ODI: Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

Australia A: Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser-McGurk (WK), Lachlan Hearne, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards (C), Lachlan Shaw, Harry Dixon, Liam Scott, Will Sutherland, Sam Elliott, Tanveer Sangha.

