Flop Show From Abhishek Sharma Against Australia A - Details Inside

Flop Show From Abhishek Sharma Against Australia A - Details Inside

Expectations were high from Abhishek after his brilliant run in the Asia Cup 2025, but he couldn’t replicate the same in the 50-over format.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 03:16 PM (IST)
World No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma had a forgettable outing in the second unofficial ODI between India A and Australia A at Green Park, Kanpur.

Opening the innings, Abhishek was dismissed for a golden duck in the second over when Jack Edwards found his edge, and Will Sutherland completed the catch. Earlier, India A skipper Shreyas Iyer had won the toss and elected to bat first.

End of Abhishek Sharma's golden run



His opening partner Prabhsimran Singh also failed to get going, scoring just 1 run off 10 balls before Sutherland sent him back, with Lachlan Shaw taking the catch.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer, who had played a match-winning knock of 110 runs in the series opener, also couldn’t make an impact this time. He was bowled by Edwards for only 8 runs from 13 balls in the sixth over, leaving India A reeling at 17/3 in 5.3 overs.

Tilak Varma, Harshit Rana, and Arshdeep Singh - all fresh from India’s Asia Cup campaign - are also featuring in this match. Tilak, who struck a crucial 69 in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan, now carries the responsibility of guiding India A to a fighting total after the early collapse.

Playing XIs

India A playing XI vs Australia A for 2nd ODI: Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

Australia A: Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser-McGurk (WK), Lachlan Hearne, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards (C), Lachlan Shaw, Harry Dixon, Liam Scott, Will Sutherland, Sam Elliott, Tanveer Sangha.

Also on ABP Live | IND vs WI: Five Milestones KL Rahul Reached With His Latest Test Hundred

Also on ABP Live | Shubman Gill Matches Sunil Gavaskar's 47-Year-Old Record As Captain

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 03:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
India A Vs Australia A Abhishek Sharma IND A Vs AUS A IND Vs AUS A 2nd ODI
