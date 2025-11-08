Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs AUS Brisbane T20: Check India vs Australia Gabba Head-To-Head Record

Out of the eight T20Is played at the Gabba, Australia has emerged victorious in five matches while batting first and two while chasing.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 10:18 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The final T20I of the five-match series between India and Australia will be played at the Gabba Stadium in Brisbane. The venue’s past record heavily favors the hosts - Australia has won seven of the eight T20Is played here, losing just once.

The only India vs Australia T20I at The Gabba took place in 2018, where Adam Zampa was named Player of the Match.

IND vs AUS Gabba Record: Fortress for Australia

Out of the eight T20Is played at the Gabba, Australia has emerged victorious in five matches while batting first and two while chasing. Historically, teams batting first have dominated at this venue - eight of the last eleven T20Is here were won by the side setting the target.

India vs Australia at The Gabba - 2018 Recap

The previous encounter between the two sides at The Gabba took place on November 21, 2018, a rain-curtailed match decided by the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Australia’s Score: 158 runs while batting first

India’s Revised Target: 174 runs in 17 overs

India’s Score: 169/7

Australia won the match narrowly, with Adam Zampa taking two key wickets — KL Rahul (13) and Virat Kohli (4) - earning him the Player of the Match award. Interestingly, Kuldeep Yadav was India’s most successful bowler, showing that spinners could succeed even on a surface known for pace and bounce.

In the ongoing series, however, Kuldeep Yadav was replaced by Washington Sundar after the second T20I, and with India winning back-to-back games, a change in the playing XI for the decider appears unlikely.

India vs Australia - Overall T20I Head-to-Head

So far, 32 T20I matches have been played between India and Australia. India leads the rivalry convincingly with 20 wins, while Australia has won 11. One match ended without a result.

When and Where to Watch IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live

Match: India vs Australia, 5th T20I

Date: Saturday, November 8

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Time: 1:45 PM IST

Toss: 1:15 PM IST

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (app and website)

Fans can also catch free live telecast on DD Sports in India.

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 10:18 AM (IST)
