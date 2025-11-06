Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket‘Batted Very Smartly’: Suryakumar Yadav Hails India’s Batsmen After Crushing Australia

‘Batted Very Smartly’: Suryakumar Yadav Hails India’s Batsmen After Crushing Australia

Axar Patel and Shivam Dube played pivotal roles as India defended a modest total of 168 with a disciplined bowling performance to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 06:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Carrara: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav credited his players' tactical awareness with bat and ball for his team’s 48-run victory over Australia in the fourth T20 here on Thursday.

Axar Patel and Shivam Dube played pivotal roles as India defended a modest total of 168 with a disciplined bowling performance to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

"I feel credit goes to all the batters. The way Shubman and Abhishek started, they knew this was not a 200-220 wicket. They batted very smartly. It was a complete team effort from the batters," Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation.

Defending a competitive score, the Indian bowlers produced a clinical display, with all of them among the wickets.

"The message is clear. Me and Gauti (Gautam Gambhir) bhai, we are on the same page. There was a little dew but the bowlers adapted quickly," he added.

All-rounders Shivam Dube (2/20) and Washington Sundar (3/3) made significant contributions with the ball, sharing five wickets between them.

"Always good to have bowlers give you 2-3 overs. This combination suits us. People chipping in, raising their hands, bailing their side is great," Suryakumar said.

Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh expressed disappointment at the loss but praised India’s all-round performance.

"I thought 167 was par. It provided us with a few challenges. We failed to go over the line. Fair play to India and they are a world-class team," Marsh said.

With the Ashes approaching, Australia have had to make several changes, with key players leaving the T20 squad to prepare for the upcoming Test series against England.

"It is great. You ideally want to have a full-strength side at all times but the boys have a big series coming up. We want to give more boys the opportunity. I think it's great especially in a high-pressure game like this," Marsh added.

Player of the Match Axar Patel said he focused on assessing the pitch conditions before making his move with the bat and looked to exploit the good length while bowling.

"I batted at No. 7 and had a chance to look at the wicket. There was some unexpected bounce, so I waited for my position and just hit," said the 31-year-old, who struck an 11-ball 21 to boost India’s total.

On his bowling figures of two for 20, Axar said: "I was thinking what was the batter's strength. If the batter was looking to hit me down the ground, I was looking to hit the good length." 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 06:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia India Vs Australia T20 IND Vs AUS Suryakumar Yadav Suryakumar Yadav Interview Ind Vs Aus 4th T20i Ind Vs Aus Suryakumar Yadav
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Lucknow Horror: Instagram 'Friend' Lures Class 7 Girl For Joyride, Gangrapes For 2 Days
Lucknow Horror: Instagram 'Friend' Lures Class 7 Girl For Joyride, Gangrapes For 2 Days
Cricket
India Triumphs Over Australia By 48 Runs, Take 2-1 Lead In T20 Series
India Triumphs Over Australia By 48 Runs, Take 2-1 Lead In T20 Series
Education
Vote Counting Underway At JNU, Current Trends Show Left Parties’ Alliance Leading
Vote Counting Underway At JNU, Current Trends Show Left Parties’ Alliance Leading
Cricket
'What's Your Skincare Routine?' Harleen Kaur Asks PM Modi; He Replies: Watch
'What's Your Skincare Routine?' Harleen Kaur Asks PM Modi; He Replies: Watch
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: RJD’s Khesari Lal Yadav Slams Giriraj Singh’s Burqa Remark, Bats for Unity
Bihar Elections: Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary Votes as Phase One Sees 121 Seats in Polls
Bihar Polls: High Voter Enthusiasm in Mukama, Digha and Khagaria Despite Early Glitches
Bihar Elections: NDA’s ‘Twin Brothers’ Strategy Marks a First in State Politics
Bihar Polls: Mukama Sees Fierce JDU vs RJD Battle Between Strong Local Leaders
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget