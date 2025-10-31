Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND Vs AUS 2nd T20I Highlights: Australia Hand India Humiliating Defeat, Only Abhishek Stands Tall

IND Vs AUS 2nd T20I Highlights: In the second T20I at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia dominated India in all departments, handing the visitors a crushing defeat.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 05:07 PM (IST)

India gear up to take on Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground
Source : PTI

Background

After rain washed out the first India vs Australia T20I match in Canberra, the two teams are ready for an epic showdown at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The two sides have faced-off at this venue on four occassions prior to this matchup, and interestingly, it is the Men in Blue who lead the head-to-head statistics. 

Moreover, if whatever action we saw in the first IND vs AUS T20I was anything to go by, then India have a good chance of mainting a good record at the MCG.

India's Aggressive Approach In T20s

Ever since Gautam Gambhir took over as Head Coach of the national team, India have approached T20Is very aggressively.

In fact, Abhishek Sharma can be considered as the flag bearer of their playing style, who has been in prolific form since the India vs England series, in which he smashed a ton in Mumbai.

Although his last two outings in the national shirt have been far from usual standards, Abhishek did look in great touch in Canberra, despite being dismissed on a low score.

The team's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, himself is a T20-specialist, and would look to utilize any batting-friendly conditions, if available, to go big.

As far as the bowling unit is concerned, Jasprit Bumrah spearheads the attack, with the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakaravarthy in the ranks.

IND vs AUS: T20 Series Full Squads

Here are all the players who have been called up for this India vs Australia T20 series:

India - Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar

Australia - Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Tanveer Sangha, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Short

These Aussie players are only available for a select matches:

Marcus Stoinis (matches 1-3), Mahli Beardman (matches 3-5), Ben Dwarshuis (matches games 4-5), Josh Hazlewood (matches 1-2), Glenn Maxwell (matches 3-5)

17:05 PM (IST)  •  31 Oct 2025

IND vs AUS Highlights: Australia hand India a heavy defeat

Batters and bowlers alike faltered as Australia dominated every department, handing Suryakumar Yadav-led India a crushing 4-wicket defeat in IND vs AUS 2nd T20I at MCG. Abhishek Sharma’s resilient fifty stood out as the lone silver lining in an otherwise dismal outing for the visitors.

17:00 PM (IST)  •  31 Oct 2025

IND vs AUS Live: Bumrah strikes again!!!!

12.5 Overs: Bumrah strikes again! Matthew Short is bowled for a golden duck by Jasprit Bumrah. Australia still need just 2 runs to seal an easy win.

