IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Dismissed For A Duck Again!

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Virat Kohli's struggles in Australia continue as he has been sent back in the second IND vs AUS ODI, without having a chance to open his account yet again.

He was dismissed after facing just 4 balls, half of what he faced in Perth. Xavier Bartlett was the one to pick the legend's wicket today, LBW.

Kohli and Rohit Sharma had an extensive discussion after the umpire's decision about whether to go for the DRS or not, but in the end, he chose not to go for a review.

Virat Kohli's Nightmare Run Continues

Australia targeted Virat Kohli's known weakness, deliveries bowled wide off the off-stump in Perth, and he eventually fell to it in the first IND vs AUS ODI in Perth.

Matt Short, one of the Aussie batsmen, had said ahead of this match that his team's fast bowlers could look to exploit that same weakness against the Indian stalwart in Adelaide.

However, Kohli was dismissed in a different style today, caught LBW on his fourth delivery off Xavier Bartlett, who is playing his first match in the series today.

Bartlett also picked the wicket of Shubman Gill, India's captain, in the same over, who looked to free his arms after quite a bit of pressure had been built from a stagnant score board.

He looked in good touch again, but had to walk back on 9 runs.

Kohli Misses Major Milestone in Adelaide

The Adelaide Oval is Virat Kohli's most productive venue in Australia. In fact, if he would have scored just 25 more runs today, he would have reached 1,000 runs at this round.

Additionally, he would have surpassed MS Dhoni to become the highest scoring Indian at the Adelaide Oval in One Day Internationals.

Unfortunately, Kohli will have to look forward to another outing here to potentially hit these significant milestones.