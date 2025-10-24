Rohit Sharma Shattered Multiple Records In India vs Australia 2nd ODI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India may have lost the second One Day International against Australia, played in Adelaide, but there were subtle signs of improvement from the first game, particularly in the case of Rohit Sharma.

The former captain, who got out on 8 in Perth, hit 73 off 97, an inning that shattered multiple records apart from being his 59th One Day International half century.

Top Scoring Indian Against An Opposition Away From Home in ODIs

Rohit Sharma's knock saw him become the first Indian player to score 1,000+ runs against Australia in Australia.

However, he also became the top scoring Indian against a particular opposition away from home in ODIs. Here are the top 5 players in this category as of this writing:

Rohit Sharma - 1,071 (vs Australia)

MS Dhoni - 1,028 (vs Sri Lanka)

Sachin Tendulkar - 1,023 (vs Sri Lanka)

Virat Kohli - 923 (vs Sri Lanka)

Virat Kohli - 898 (vs South Africa)

First Asian To Hit 150 Sixes in SENA Countries

Rohit Sharma's 73 off 97 included two sixes, and with them, he became the first Asian cricketer to hit 150+ sixes collectively in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

Rohit Sharma - 151

Sanath Jayasuriya - 113

Shahid Afridi - 105

MS Dhoni - 83

Virat Kohli - 83

Top 3 Highest Scoring Indians in ODIs

The Hitman also ran past Sourav Ganguly to become the third highest run-scorer for India in One Day Internationals yesterday in Adelaide.

Leading the chart is Sachin Tendulkar, who amassed a phenomenal 18,426 ODI runs, also the highest by any cricketer in history in this format.

Close behind stands Virat Kohli with 14,181 runs. However, the ongoing Australian tour has been far from ideal for Kohli, as he has struggled for form, falling for a duck in both of the opening IND vs AUS ODI matches.

The final match of this on-going series will be played in Sydney on October 25, 2025.

