Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

After a humbling defeat in Perth, India is set to take Australia on in the second ODI of the series in Adelaide. Check out live streaming, TV broadcast, and match time.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 11:14 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The second India vs Australia ODI in this three-match series is set to take place tomorrow, October 23, 2025 at the Adelaide Oval. 

After losing the rain-interrupted game in Perth by 7 wickets, the Men in Blue would be hoping to make a statement in tomorrow's fixture. Fans would also be hoping for big scores from legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, after their disappointing return to international cricket this past Sunday. 

This IND vs AUS ODI is a must-win for the touring side if they wish to walk away with a positive result from this series. For those interested in catching the action, here's when and where to watch.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Live Streaming Details

The second India vs Australia ODI will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website, same as the previous match.

Note that you will require a subscription to this platform to watch the encounter on this platform. 

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Where To Watch TV Broadcast

The live TV broadcast of the IND vs AUS One Day International in Adelaide will be available on the Star Sports Network channels. 

India vs Australia: Match Time

The IND vs AUS 2nd ODI is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

The toss is expected to be conducted half and hour earlier, that is at 8:30 AM IST. The playing XIs should be announced at the toss as well. That said, here is a look at India and Australia's full squads for this series:

IND - Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal

AUS - Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 11:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI India Vs Australia Live Score IND Vs AUS ODI Ind Vs Aus Live ROHIT SHARMA India Vs Australia Live Streaming IND Vs AUS Live Streaming Shubman Gill How To Watch Ind Vs Aus 2nd Odi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Greetings: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Wish: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
World
Trump Celebrates Diwali At White House, Claims He Spoke With 'Great Friend' PM Modi On Trade
Trump Celebrates Diwali At White House, Claims He Spoke With 'Great Friend' PM Modi On Trade
Cities
Toxic Haze Hangs Over Delhi Post-Diwali, AQI Remains 'Very Poor' For 2nd Straight Day
Toxic Haze Hangs Over Delhi Post-Diwali, AQI Remains 'Very Poor' For 2nd Straight Day
World
Man Crashes Car Into White House Security Gate; Arrested
Man Crashes Car Into White House Security Gate; Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget