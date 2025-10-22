IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The second India vs Australia ODI in this three-match series is set to take place tomorrow, October 23, 2025 at the Adelaide Oval.

After losing the rain-interrupted game in Perth by 7 wickets, the Men in Blue would be hoping to make a statement in tomorrow's fixture. Fans would also be hoping for big scores from legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, after their disappointing return to international cricket this past Sunday.

This IND vs AUS ODI is a must-win for the touring side if they wish to walk away with a positive result from this series. For those interested in catching the action, here's when and where to watch.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Live Streaming Details

The second India vs Australia ODI will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website, same as the previous match.

Note that you will require a subscription to this platform to watch the encounter on this platform.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Where To Watch TV Broadcast

The live TV broadcast of the IND vs AUS One Day International in Adelaide will be available on the Star Sports Network channels.

India vs Australia: Match Time

The IND vs AUS 2nd ODI is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

The toss is expected to be conducted half and hour earlier, that is at 8:30 AM IST. The playing XIs should be announced at the toss as well. That said, here is a look at India and Australia's full squads for this series:

IND - Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal

AUS - Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa