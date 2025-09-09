IND vs PAK: Pakistan’s Three Biggest Humiliations Against India

Throughout history, the intense rivalry between India and Pakistan in cricket has produced some of the sport’s most thrilling encounters. Yet, amid the celebrated victories and nail-biting finishes, there have been moments of crushing disappointment for Pakistan, particularly when facing their arch-rival.

These defeats have often been more than just losses; they have been occasions of national embarrassment, remembered for dramatic collapses, unexpected upsets, and disastrous performances.

In this article, we revisit three of Pakistan’s most humiliating defeats to India, exploring the factors and circumstances that transformed high expectations into crushing disappointment.

Pakistan's 3 worst losses to India

1) IND vs PAK - March 22, 1985

Pakistan were a fierce side in the 1980s, and a fitting display of their bowling prowess came against India in an ODI at Sharjah on March 22, 1985.

Legends like Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar had a quiet outing, with Kapil Dev, the captain at the time, and Mohammad Azharuddin helping the side reach a total of just 125.

The stage was set for an easy walk over, but Pakistan made a meal of it, getting all out for just 87 runs.

2) IND vs PAK - September 10, 2023

Pakistan faced India at Colombo during the last Asia Cup, with India batting first, and posting a mammoth total of 356. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, both, hit tons.

The PAK side was no slouch, but suffered their biggest defeat to the arch rivals on the day, folding for just 128 in 32 overs, a 228 run defeat.

3) IND vs PAK - February 19, 2006

Another highly embarrassing defeat for Pakistan against India came at home, in Karachi. This time, it was them batting first, managing to reach a competitive total of 286.

The home crowd would have been highly optimistic regarding a victory, but India rolled over the hosts, scoring 287 in 46.5 overs with ease at the loss of just 2 wickets.

The next India vs Pakistan encounter is in a couple of days from now, on September 14, 2025, in the ACC Asia Cup. India is entering the tournament as defending champions and favorites, and their fans would be hoping the match to be worthy of being added on this list.