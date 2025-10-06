ICC Women's World Cup: Updated Points Table After IND vs PAK Clash

India has now taken a 12-0 lead over their arch rivals, Pakistan, in ODIs with their ICC Women's World Cup victory.

Pak skipper, Fatima Sana, won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Indian openers, Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana, had a decent start, but the run rate soon started drying up.

The wicket seemed tricky, and the resilient bowling lineup added to the struggles for the Women in Blue. For the second match in a row at the World Cup, it was the mid-lower order that chipped in with crucial runs, especially wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh with a quick-fire 35 off 20. This took India's total to 247, right before they were bowled out on the final ball of the innings.

Their perfect ODI record looked to be in trouble with a modest score on the board, and even more-so with all the dropped catches in the second innings. However, the Pakistani batters would just never get going, eventually bundling for just 159 in 43 overs, resulting in an 88-run victory for the Indian women's team.

ICC Women's World Cup: Updated Points Table

India - Matches: 2 Won: 2 Lost: 0 N/R: 0 NRR: +1.515 Points: 4

Australia - Matches: 2 Won: 1 Lost: 0 N/R: 1 NRR: +1.780 Points: 3

England - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 N/R: 0 NRR: +3.773 Points: 2

Bangladesh - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 N/R: 0 NRR: +1.623 Points: 2

Sri Lanka - Matches: 2 Won: 0 Lost: 1 N/R: 1 NRR: -1.255 Points: 1

Pakistan - Matches: 2 Won: 0 Lost: 2 N/R: 0 NRR: -1.777 Points: 0

New Zealand - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 N/R: 0 NRR: -1.780 Points: 0

South Africa - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 N/R: 0 NRR: -3.773 Points: 0

After the India vs Pakistan match, it is now time for New Zealand to take on South Africa at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

Both teams, as shown in the table above, are winless at the moment, and would be desperate to open their account at the coveted tournament. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 3:00 PM IST today, October 6, 2025.