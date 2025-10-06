Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketICC Women's World Cup: Updated Points Table After IND vs PAK Clash

ICC Women's World Cup: Updated Points Table After IND vs PAK Clash

India extended their unbeaten ODI streak vs Pakistan to 12-0 with an 88-run win in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Check out what the points table looks like after the high-stakes clash.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 09:50 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India has now taken a 12-0 lead over their arch rivals, Pakistan, in ODIs with their ICC Women's World Cup victory. 

Pak skipper, Fatima Sana, won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Indian openers, Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana, had a decent start, but the run rate soon started drying up. 

The wicket seemed tricky, and the resilient bowling lineup added to the struggles for the Women in Blue. For the second match in a row at the World Cup, it was the mid-lower order that chipped in with crucial runs, especially wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh with a quick-fire 35 off 20. This took India's total to 247, right before they were bowled out on the final ball of the innings. 

Their perfect ODI record looked to be in trouble with a modest score on the board, and even more-so with all the dropped catches in the second innings. However, the Pakistani batters would just never get going, eventually bundling for just 159 in 43 overs, resulting in an 88-run victory for the Indian women's team. 

ICC Women's World Cup: Updated Points Table

India - Matches: 2 Won: 2 Lost: 0 N/R: 0  NRR: +1.515 Points: 4

Australia - Matches: 2 Won: 1 Lost: 0 N/R: 1 NRR: +1.780  Points: 3

England - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost:N/R:NRR: +3.773 Points: 2

Bangladesh - Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost:N/R:NRR: +1.623 Points: 2

Sri Lanka - Matches: 2 Won: 0 Lost:N/R: 1 NRR: -1.255 Points: 1

Pakistan - Matches: 2 Won: 0 Lost:N/R: 0 NRR: -1.777 Points: 0

New Zealand - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost:N/R: 0 NRR: -1.780 Points: 0

South Africa - Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost:N/R: 0 NRR: -3.773 Points: 0

After the India vs Pakistan match, it is now time for New Zealand to take on South Africa at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. 

Both teams, as shown in the table above, are winless at the moment, and would be desperate to open their account at the coveted tournament. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 3:00 PM IST today, October 6, 2025.

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 09:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Pak Women's World Cup IND Vs PAK Ind Vs Pak World Cup World Cup Points Table INDW Vs PAKW India VS Pakistan Womens World Cup Points Table IND Vs PAK Womens World Cup World Cup Updated Points Table
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Election Commission To Announce Bihar Assembly Election Dates At 4 PM Today
Election Commission To Announce Bihar Assembly Election Dates At 4 PM Today
Cities
6 Patients Killed As Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital, Kin Allege Staff Negligence
6 Patients Killed As Massive Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital
World
Hamas Ready For Gaza Talks As Trump Says First Phase Should Be Completed This Week
Hamas Ready For Gaza Talks As Trump Says First Phase Should Be Completed This Week
Cities
Curfew, Internet Suspension In Cuttack As VHP Rally Sparks Tensions After Clashes During Durga Puja Immersion
Curfew, Internet Suspension In Cuttack As VHP Rally Sparks Tensions After Clashes During Durga Puja Immersion
Advertisement

Videos

Firozabad fire: Fire breaks out in a tent house in Sirsaganj, Firozabad, goods worth lakhs gutted | ABP Live
Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget