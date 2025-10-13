Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ICC Women's World Cup: Updated Points Table After Australia's Triumph Over India

ICC Women's World Cup: Updated Points Table After Australia's Triumph Over India

Australia's triumph over India in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup marks a historic chase in the competition. Check out what the points table looks like after this intense clash.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 09:52 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The much-anticipated IND vs AUS fixture at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 ended with another win for the team from Down Under.

Australia handed India its second straight defeat in this tournament, completing the highest successful run chase in Women's World Cup history, courtesy of a fantastic captain's innings.

Here's what the World Cup Points Table looks like following this mega run-fest in Vishakhapatnam.

ICC Women's World Cup: Updated Points Table

Australia - Matches: 4, Won: 3, Lost: 0, No Result: 1, NRR: +1.353, Points: 7

England - Matches: 3, Won: 3, Lost: 0, No Result: 0, NRR: +1.864, Points: 6

India - Matches: 4, Won: 2, Lost: 2, No Result: 0, NRR: +0.682, Points: 4

South Africa - Matches: 3, Won: 2, Lost: 1, No Result: 0, NRR: 4, Points: -0.888

New Zealand - Matches: 3, Won: 1, Lost: 2, No Result: 0, NRR: -0.245, Points: 2

Bangladesh - Matches: 3, Won: 1, Lost: 2, No Result: 0, NRR: -0.357, Points: 

Sri Lanka - Matches: 3, Won: 0, Lost: 2, No Result: 1, NRR: -1.526, Points: 1

Pakistan - Matches: 3, Won: 0, Lost: 3, No Result: 0, NRR: 0, Points: 0

IND vs AUS: Match Summary

Australia's captain, Alyssa Healy won the toss and invited India to bat first. Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal put up a show, scoring 80 and 75, respectively.

However, the rest of the batters were unable to sustain this strong start. Harleen Deol and Harmanpreet Kaur (captain of the Indian team) looked in good touch, but gave away their wickets cheaply. Richa Ghosh had a spark, but was dismissed at 32. What followed was a lower order collapse, as India were bowled out at 330.

Healy played a vital role in opening the chase, scoring 142. Ellyse Perry, too, had a fiery outing before getting retired hurt due to cramps.

India picked a bit of momentum from the 39th over. The batting side was down to 7 wickets in the 46th over. Perry, however, was back on the field by that point. Forming a partnership with Kim Garth, she then finished the match with a six, with one over to spare.

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 09:50 AM (IST)
