HomeSportsCricketIND vs AUS: India Bowled Out On 330 After Explosive Start At ICC Women's World Cup

IND vs AUS: India Bowled Out On 330 After Explosive Start At ICC Women's World Cup

India has managed to post a strong total in the first innings against Australia in their ICC Women's World Cup match, which is being played at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 06:27 PM (IST)
After top-order struggles in their first three ICC Women's World Cup matches, India bounced back in big a way against Australia. 

The first innings of the fixture are done, and while the home side, asked to bat after losing the toss, has been bowled out, they have posted a competitive total on the board - 330 runs.

It will now take some really good batting from the Aussies to chase this down, as India look to secure their third win in the tournament, and move up the points table.

ICC Women's World Cup: Smriti Mandhana Sets World Record

India's opening batter, Smriti Mandhana, had forgettable outings so far at this World Cup. That said, she proved her mettle against the toughest side the team has faced so far, Australia.

Mandhana smashed 80 runs off 66 deliveries, which included 9 fours and 3 sixes. This inning allowed her to surpass 1,000 runs a calendar year, making her the first-ever woman to do so, setting a world record.

Notably, she wasn't the only one who went hard against the Aussie bowlers. Her opening partner, Pratika Rawal, who has been in decent touch this World Cup, scored 75 off 96 balls.

Harleen Deol and captain Harmanpreet Kaur then chipped in with 38 and 22, respectively. Their wickets came in quick succession, after which Richa Ghosh dominated for a bit, smashing 32 off 22.

India would then struggle to form a long partnership. They lost wickets quickly at cheaply, stumbling to 330 at the end 48.5 overs. Now its up to their bowlers to restrict Australia, who have stars like Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry in their ranks, behind the set total.

IND vs AUS: ICC Women's World Cup Playing XIs

India - Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

Australia - Alyssa Healy, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 06:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia LIVE CRICKET Score Smriti Mandhana IND Vs AUS LIVE SCORE IND Vs AUS ODI Ind Vs Aus Live IND Vs AUS Harmanpreet Kaur ICC World Cup India Vs Australia Live Womens World Cup Ind Vs Aus World Cup Elise Perry
