England Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Women's World Cup Match
England take on Sri Lanka in a crucial ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in Colombo. Check match time, squads, and full live streaming and TV broadcast details for all regions.
England and Sri Lanka are gearing up for a key clash in the ICC Women's World Cup later today at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
For Sri Lanka, the match carries extra weight, as they aim to bounce back and climb up the table after a defeat against India, and then a no-contest against Australia.
England, on the other hand, would look for a victory to strengthen their position in the top 4. With both teams eager to strengthen their position in the tournament, a high-stakes contest awaits in Colombo.
ICC Women's World Cup: England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming
The England vs Sri Lanka women's World Cup match live stream will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Here are live streaming details for other regions:
Sri Lanka - Sirasa TV
Australia - Prime Video
UK - Sky Sports Cricket
New Zealand - Sky Go
North and Middle East Africa - StarzPlay
South Africa - DSTV
USA - Cricbuzz
Canada - Cricbuzz
Bangladesh - Toffee
Pakistan - Myco, Tapmad
ENG-W vs SL-W: TV Broadcast details
The ENG vs SL Women's World Cup match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.
Here are the related details for other regions:
Sri Lanka - TV-1
Australia - N/A
New Zealand - Sky Sport
North and Middle East Africa - CricLife MAX
South Africa - SS Cricket
USA - Willow TV
Canada - Willow TV
Bangladesh - Nagorik TV
Pakistan - PTV Sports
ENG-W vs SL-W: Match Time
The match between England and Sri Lanka's women's teams will begin at 3:00 PM IST.
Toss for the same will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
ICC Women's World Cup: ENG vs SL Full Squads
England - Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.
Sri Lanka - Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Dasanayaka, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasooriya.