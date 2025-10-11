England Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Women's World Cup Match

England and Sri Lanka are gearing up for a key clash in the ICC Women's World Cup later today at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

For Sri Lanka, the match carries extra weight, as they aim to bounce back and climb up the table after a defeat against India, and then a no-contest against Australia.

England, on the other hand, would look for a victory to strengthen their position in the top 4. With both teams eager to strengthen their position in the tournament, a high-stakes contest awaits in Colombo.

ICC Women's World Cup: England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming

The England vs Sri Lanka women's World Cup match live stream will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Here are live streaming details for other regions:

Sri Lanka - Sirasa TV

Australia - Prime Video

UK - Sky Sports Cricket

New Zealand - Sky Go

North and Middle East Africa - StarzPlay

South Africa - DSTV

USA - Cricbuzz

Canada - Cricbuzz

Bangladesh - Toffee

Pakistan - Myco, Tapmad

AUS-W vs PAK-W: TV Broadcast details

The ENG vs SL Women's World Cup match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.

Here are the related details for other regions:

Sri Lanka - TV-1

Australia - N/A

New Zealand - Sky Sport

North and Middle East Africa - CricLife MAX

South Africa - SS Cricket

USA - Willow TV

Canada - Willow TV

Bangladesh - Nagorik TV

Pakistan - PTV Sports

ENG-W vs SL-W: Match Time

The match between England and Sri Lanka's women's teams will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Toss for the same will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

ICC Women's World Cup: ENG vs SL Full Squads

England - Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Sri Lanka - Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Dasanayaka, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasooriya.