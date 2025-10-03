ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Updated Points Table After BAN W vs PAK W

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 league stage is in full swing, with the top 8 teams in the world competing for the prestigious title of world champions. Each team will play 7 matches, with the top 4 progressing to the semifinals.

The participating nations include India, Australia, England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa, New Zealand, and Pakistan.

Matches are being held across India in Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam, and Navi Mumbai, while Colombo in Sri Lanka is also hosting select fixtures. The final is scheduled for 2nd November, to be held either in Navi Mumbai or Colombo.

In the latest encounter on October 2, Bangladesh women secured a remarkable 7-wicket victory over Pakistan, marking only their second-ever win in ICC Women’s World Cup history.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table Update

Australia Women: Played 1, Won 1, Lost 0, Tied 0, NR 0, Points 2, NRR +1.780

Bangladesh Women: Played 1, Won 1, Lost 0, Tied 0, NR 0, Points 2, NRR +1.623

India Women: Played 1, Won 1, Lost 0, Tied 0, NR 0, Points 2, NRR +1.255

England Women: Played 0, Won 0, Lost 0, Tied 0, NR 0, Points 0, NRR 0.000

South Africa Women: Played 0, Won 0, Lost 0, Tied 0, NR 0, Points 0, NRR 0.000

Sri Lanka Women: Played 1, Won 0, Lost 1, Tied 0, NR 0, Points 0, NRR -1.255

Pakistan Women: Played 1, Won 0, Lost 1, Tied 0, NR 0, Points 0, NRR -1.623

New Zealand Women: Played 1, Won 0, Lost 1, Tied 0, NR 0, Points 0, NRR -1.780

Bangladesh Thrash Pakistan by 7 Wickets

An unbeaten half-century from Rubya Haider, combined with a steady partnership with captain Nigar Sultana and disciplined bowling from young pacer Marufa Akter, powered Bangladesh to a convincing 7-wicket win over Pakistan in their ICC Women’s World Cup clash in Colombo on Thursday.

Rubya remained unbeaten on 54 off 77 balls (including 8 fours) and shared a 62-run partnership with Sultana (23 off 44 balls) for the third wicket. Bangladesh comfortably chased down the target of 130, finishing at 131/3 in 31.1 overs, with 113 balls to spare.

Pakistan’s innings struggled throughout, with wickets falling at regular intervals. They reached 41/2 after 10 overs, but could not build momentum. The middle and lower order kept losing wickets under Bangladesh’s tactical bowling rotations. Pakistan managed only 14 boundaries and crossed the 100-run mark in the 30th over.

The teenage leg-spinner Shorna Akter (3/5) cleaned up the tail, finishing Pakistan’s innings at 129 all out in 38.3 overs, leaving Bangladesh with a comfortable victory.