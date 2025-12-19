Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
SLC Sacks Asalanka, Hands T20 World Cup 2026 Captaincy To Dasun Shanaka

Pramodaya Wickramasingha, who is back as the chairman of selectors, said Asalanka's poor batting form and Shanaka's experience in playing three previous World Cups were factors in making the decision.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 04:23 PM (IST)
Colombo: Sri Lanka on Friday named Dasun Shanaka as skipper of its preliminary 25-member squad for the T20 World Cup as the co-hosts sacked Charith Asalanka as the leader of side.

Asalanka was speculated to be out-of-favour since he abandoned the white-ball tour to Pakistan last month over safety concerns following a suicide bomb explosion in Islamabad that killed nine people.

"Shanaka's role will be of an all-rounder. When I stopped being a selector Shanaka was the captain. Charith (Asalanka) was in our long term plans then," said Wickramasingha.

Sri Lanka have been clubbed with Australia, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Oman in tournament, starting February 7.

Wickramasingha said the selectors needed to relive Asalanka of the captaincy burden ahead of home series against Pakistan and England. Aslanka will be part of the squad as a batter.

"We hope he will regain his batting form. In consultation with Sanath Jayasuriya (the head coach) we decided it was not the time to make too many changes. So we decided to go with the same squad," he said.

On Niroshan Dickwella's return to the squad, Wickramasingha said he was considered for several possible roles: "as an opener, a reserve wicket keeper or even a middle order batter." He said in future coach would also be a stake holder. Previously it was only the selectors who got the blame or the praise on the team performance.

"We will have targets for fitness for example. I will hold the trainer responsible if the players were not able to meet the required fitness level," he said.

Sri Lanka Squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and Traveen Mathew.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Dec 2025 04:23 PM (IST)
