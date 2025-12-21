ICC T20 World Cup 2026 India Squad: 3 Big Names Who Missed Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced team India's squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026, set to start on February 7.

This will be a big tournament for the Men in Blue as they enter as co-hosts (with Sri Lanka) and defending champions.

It will also be their first World Cup in many years without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Youngsters dominate, with those like Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav providing experience.

However, there are a couple of high-profile names who have been omitted from the 15-man squad, particularly from the batting department.

India T20 World Cup Squad: Missing Stars

1) Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill captains India in Tests and ODIs, and is also the vice captain in T20Is. However, he will not be played in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Gill has been struggling the shortest format for a long time now, and continued failure in the South Africa series appears to have been the final nail in the coffin.

Axar Patel has been named the vice captain of the squad instead.

2) Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been an explosive batsman for India, majorly in Tests, but more recently in ODIs as well. He scored a ton against South Africa in Vizag and has shown his T20 prowess with the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

However, he too, will miss next year's World Cup. This seems to have to do with the fact that Jaiswal hasn't really been a part of India's T20 plans, rather than performance.

3) Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma had started featuring regularly in India's squad, and even found his place in the Playing XI of late, replacing Sanju Samson as wicket keeper-batsman.

He impressed with the gloves and bat, both in the Australia and South Africa T20I series, but has been axed from the Men in Blue's World Cup squad.

Ishan Kishan, who had a terrific SMAT 2025, leading Jharkhand to their maiden title, has replaced him. Sanju Samson's fiery display with the bat up the order in Ahmedabad also appears to be a reason for Jitesh's omission.