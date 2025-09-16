Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketICC Rejects Pakistan's Request To Replace Referee Andy Pycroft: Report

ICC Rejects Pakistan's Request To Replace Referee Andy Pycroft: Report

PCB had expressed concerns about Pycroft’s decisions during Pakistan’s recent clash with India, but ICC has reportedly confirmed that their demand will not be accommodated.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 12:42 PM (IST)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rejected the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) request to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from officiating in the Asia Cup 2025, OneCricket reported.

As per the report, PCB had expressed concerns about Pycroft’s decisions during Pakistan’s recent clash with India, but ICC has reportedly confirmed that their demand will not be accommodated.

The controversy surrounding match referee Andy Pycroft began during the toss of India-Pakistan clash. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) claimed that Pycroft instructed their captain, Salman Ali Agha, not to shake hands with India’s skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, which sparked accusations that the referee was biased in favor of India.

However, International Cricket Council (ICC) clarified that Pycroft was merely relaying instructions from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) officials at the venue, who had decided that no handshakes would occur at the toss. ICC emphasized that Pycroft was not acting on India’s behalf.

The situation intensified post-match when Indian players were also seen avoiding handshakes, further frustrating the PCB.

Pakistan accused Pycroft of breaching the “Code of Conduct” and demanded his removal from the tournament. Despite these protests, ICC firmly rejected the request, confirming that Pycroft will continue officiating in upcoming matches, including Pakistan’s next fixture.

Tensions have escalated, with reports suggesting that Pakistan may boycott their Group A clash against UAE if Pycroft remains.

Such a move would have major consequences - Pakistan risks elimination from the Asia Cup 2025, as both teams currently have two points each. UAE’s recent victory over Oman puts them level with Pakistan, and a forfeit would hand UAE the advantage.

Pakistan is scheduled to play UAE on Thursday, September 17, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in a match that could now determine their fate in the tournament. The clash is expected to be tense both on and off the field, with the referee controversy adding extra pressure.

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
PCB Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Andy Pycroft Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan
