Hashim Amla Reveals His Toughest Opponent In IPL History

Former South African batsman Hashim Amla, who played for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the 2016 and 2017 IPL seasons, has revealed that India’s pace ace Jasprit Bumrah, a key player for Mumbai Indians, was the bowler who tested him the most during his IPL career.

"Obviously Bumrah. I mean, he's an amazing bowler, and you see how fantastic he's been for India. Yeah, I think Bumrah is definitely the best bowler and somebody who challenged me the most. I'd say he's the most skillful, and as an all-format bowler, he's just incredible. To just watch him bowl in itself is beautiful," Amla said on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast.

Amla also revealed name of the team he would be willing to play for if he gets a chance again in IPL.

"It's difficult to say. I mean, they all, it's all a privilege to play in the IPL. I'd say MI (Mumbai Indians). Well, I suppose now that I've had some experience working with MI as a coach in the South African League, you see what a well-run unit it is. Fantastic organization. The logistics and the planning are great. And also probably Chennai. I mean, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are a fantastic franchise, and it's no surprise that they are the two most successful IPL teams," he added.

Hashim Amla's IPL stint

Hashim Amla had a short yet memorable stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL), representing Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Across 16 matches, the South African opener amassed 577 runs at an impressive average of 44.38 and a strike rate of 141.77.

His standout season came in 2017, when he scored 420 runs, including both of his IPL centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 104*. During his brief IPL career, Amla also notched three half-centuries, leaving a lasting impact despite his limited appearances.