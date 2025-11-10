Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketHashim Amla Reveals His Toughest Opponent In IPL History

Hashim Amla Reveals His Toughest Opponent In IPL History

Hashim Amla had a short yet memorable stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL), representing Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 10:00 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Former South African batsman Hashim Amla, who played for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the 2016 and 2017 IPL seasons, has revealed that India’s pace ace Jasprit Bumrah, a key player for Mumbai Indians, was the bowler who tested him the most during his IPL career.

"Obviously Bumrah. I mean, he's an amazing bowler, and you see how fantastic he's been for India. Yeah, I think Bumrah is definitely the best bowler and somebody who challenged me the most. I'd say he's the most skillful, and as an all-format bowler, he's just incredible. To just watch him bowl in itself is beautiful," Amla said on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast.

Amla also revealed name of the team he would be willing to play for if he gets a chance again in IPL.

"It's difficult to say. I mean, they all, it's all a privilege to play in the IPL. I'd say MI (Mumbai Indians). Well, I suppose now that I've had some experience working with MI as a coach in the South African League, you see what a well-run unit it is. Fantastic organization. The logistics and the planning are great. And also probably Chennai. I mean, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are a fantastic franchise, and it's no surprise that they are the two most successful IPL teams," he added.

Hashim Amla's IPL stint 

Hashim Amla had a short yet memorable stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL), representing Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Across 16 matches, the South African opener amassed 577 runs at an impressive average of 44.38 and a strike rate of 141.77.

His standout season came in 2017, when he scored 420 runs, including both of his IPL centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 104*. During his brief IPL career, Amla also notched three half-centuries, leaving a lasting impact despite his limited appearances.

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 10:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah Hashim Amla IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Promises $2,000 'Dividend' From Tariff Revenues: When And How Can Americans Get It?
Trump Promises $2,000 'Dividend' From Tariff Revenues: When And How Can Americans Get It?
World
BBC Director General, CEO Resign Over 'Doctored' Trump Speech In Documentary
BBC Director General, CEO Resign Amid 'Doctored' Trump Speech Controversy
Election 2025
Curtains Fall On Second Phase Of Bihar Polls; NDA, Mahagathbandhan Make Last Push: Top Updates
Curtains Fall On Second Phase Of Bihar Polls; NDA, Mahagathbandhan Make Last Push: Top Updates
India
Tharoor Hails Advani As ‘True Statesman’, Draws Parallel With Nehru And Indira; Congress Reacts
Tharoor Hails Advani As ‘True Statesman’, Draws Parallel With Nehru And Indira; Congress Reacts
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election 2025: Ashwini Choubey mocks Mahagathbandhan, Tejashwi celebrates 36th birthday
Bihar Election 2025: Yogi Adityanath says NDA built a new Bihar, RJD-Congress ruined it once
Bihar Election 2025: BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri accuses Rahul Gandhi of echoing Pakistan’s voice
Bihar Election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav turns 36 amid last-day poll battle and massive RJD celebrations
Bihar Election 2025: Allegations of file theft and vote manipulation roil final day of campaigning
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
The Last Trick Of The Survivor: Nitish Kumar And The Long Shadow Of Bihar’s Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget