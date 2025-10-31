Hardik Pandya Comeback Update: Could Return For India In This Series

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Hardik Pandya, India's prolific fast-bowling all-rounder, has been out of action since the Asia Cup Super 4 encounter with Sri Lanka.

He bowled one over in that match, after which he was taken off the field upon sustaining a left quadriceps injury. As a result, he missed the Asia Cup final, which India would go on to win, as well as the on-going Australia white-ball tour.

However, a recent report by Times Of India suggests that Hardik Pandya could be back for India's upcoming white-ball series against South Africa at home.

Hardik Pandya Likely To Return For IND vs SA: Report

The Times Of India report quoted an unnamed Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source stating this:

"After a holiday break, Hardik reported to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on Nov 21. He will be at the CoE for a month. He has started his gym sessions and should be back in action during the white-ball series against South Africa at some point,"

India will play a three-match One Day International (ODI) and then a five-match T20 series against South Africa, starting November 30, 2025.

Officially though, nothing has been stated by the BCCI so far about Hardik Pandya's return as of yet. The squad for these two white-ball series has not been announced, but is expected to be in the near future, as not a lot of time is left in it.

India vs South Africa: Full Tour Schedule

India will play two Tests, three ODIs, and then five T20Is against South Africa. Here is the full schedule:

IND vs SA Test 1 - November 14, 2025 onwards

IND vs SA Test 2 - November 22, 2025 onwards

IND vs SA ODI 1 - November 30, 2025

IND vs SA ODI 2 - December 3, 2025

IND vs SA ODI 3 - December 6, 2025

IND vs SA T20I 1 - December 9, 2025

IND vs SA T20I 2 - December 11, 2025

IND vs SA T20I 3 - December 14, 2025

IND vs SA T20I 4 - Deceber 17, 2025

IND vs SA T20I 5 - December 19, 2025