Former Selector David Boon Picks His Australia Squad For The Ashes

Australia are the Ashes holders, having won the series in 2021/22 and levelled the series in England in 2023.

By : IANS | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 03:28 PM (IST)
Former Australia cricketer and selector David Boon has left out Marnus Labuschagne from his preferred Australia squad for the all-important Ashes series, starting on November 21 in Perth. The five-match Test series will also be held in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

Boon, who finished being an ICC Match Referee earlier this year, has backed the under-fire opening pair of Sam Konstas and Usman Khawaja to open in Perth despite their lean returns in the series against the West Indies.

Khawaja and Labuschagne opened the batting for Australia in the World Test Championship final loss to South Africa at Lord’s in June, before the latter was axed for the West Indies tour in June-July after making scores of 17 and 22.

Konstas, who replaced Labuschagne at the top of the order, amassed just 50 runs at an average of 8.3, while Khawaja averaged 19.5. “I’ve got to be a bit careful here because if I get too hard one way, George (Bailey) won’t speak to me. I don’t think there will be that much change in the Perth team.”

“The way it has been selected in the last six months or so, I don’t think there will be much change but there will be change after the Ashes. I’d stick with Usman and there’s a choice to make in the second opener. I’d like them to give Konstas a go, with Smith 3, Head 4, Green at 5, Webster at 6, Carey 7 then Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood and Lyon,” said Boon on SEN Tassie radio.

Australia are the Ashes holders, having won the series in 2021/22 and levelled the series in England in 2023. Boon also flagged Jake Weatherald, Nathan McSweeney and Campbell Kellaway as contenders for future opportunities in the Australian Test team. “Boland will be in the squad, then it depends, the second opening position may depend on the four shield games prior to the Ashes.”

“There are three names for me: (Jake) Weatherald and then two young talented players (Nathan) McSweeney and (Campbell) Kellaway from Victoria. The key is, those that may be in the mix, they have to play those four Shield games for maximum opportunity,” he added.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the body by ABP Live.) 

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 03:28 PM (IST)
Australia Vs England Marnus Labuschagne David Boon AUS Vs ENG The Ashes
