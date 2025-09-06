Five Indian Cricketers With Just A Single ODI Century

Indian cricket has always been blessed with batting legends who dominated the ODI format. When it comes to centuries, Indian players top the charts — Virat Kohli leads the world with 51 hundreds, Sachin Tendulkar follows with 49, and Rohit Sharma sits third with 32.

However, despite India’s rich batting history, a few iconic names surprisingly managed just a single century in their ODI careers. The list includes legendary figures like Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar.

Kapil Dev – 1983 World Cup

The man who led India to its maiden World Cup glory in 1983 is remembered as one of the finest all-rounders in cricket history.

Across 225 ODIs, Kapil Dev amassed 3783 runs, but his only ODI century came during the World Cup against Zimbabwe. His monumental knock of 175 runs remains one of the most memorable innings in cricket.

Sunil Gavaskar – 1987 World Cup

Known as one of the greatest openers of all time, Gavaskar’s dominance in Test cricket is unquestionable with over 10,000 runs. But in ODIs, he reached triple figures just once — a century against New Zealand in the 1987 World Cup at Nagpur.

Dilip Vengsarkar – 1988

Vengsarkar was a dependable batsman in Tests, where he scored 17 centuries. Yet, in ODIs, he managed only one hundred in 129 matches. That century came against New Zealand in 1988, along with 23 fifties in his career.

Sanjay Manjrekar – 1991

Sanjay Manjrekar, regarded as a technically sound batsman, played 74 ODIs and scored 15 half-centuries. His lone hundred came in 1991 against South Africa, where he crafted a steady innings of 100 runs.

Robin Singh – 1997

A reliable all-rounder and a key figure in India’s middle order during the 90s, Robin Singh featured in 136 ODIs. Despite his contributions, he registered only one century — against Sri Lanka in 1997.

