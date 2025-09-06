T20I Legends: Cricketers With Most Player Of The Match Awards

Asia Cup 2025, starting on September 9 and running until September 28, will be played in the T20 format. With plenty of big-hitting expected, it’s worth looking at cricketers who have dominated T20Is by winning the most Player of the Match awards.

Virandeep Singh (Malaysia)

Malaysian batter Virandeep Singh leads the list with 22 Player of the Match awards from 120 T20Is, reflecting his consistent match-winning contributions.

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)

Zimbabwe’s star all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who debuted in 2013, sits second with 17 awards in 110 matches, thanks to his all-round brilliance.

Suryakumar Yadav (India)

India’s current T20 captain, Suryakumar Yadav, ranks third with 16 Player of the Match titles. Known for his innovative batting, he will also lead India in the Asia Cup, where fans expect him to shine again.

Virat Kohli (India)

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who played T20Is from 2010 until his retirement in 2024, also has 16 Player of the Match awards across 125 games, showcasing his unmatched impact in run chases and big tournaments.

Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan)

Afghanistan’s veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi rounds off the top five. With 14 Player of the Match awards to his name, Nabi remains a vital asset with both bat and ball and will look to add to his tally in this Asia Cup.

When it comes to T20 International cricket, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav stand out with contrasting yet impactful styles.

Kohli, often called the “chase master,” built his legacy on consistency, accumulating over 4,000 runs at an average above 50, including a record number of fifties. His ability to anchor innings made him India’s most reliable batter.

On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav has redefined T20 batting with his 360-degree stroke play and explosive strike rate of over 170. Though younger in terms of career span, Surya already has multiple centuries and remains India’s most dangerous modern-day T20 batter.

Also on ABP Live | Cricketers Who Reached No.1 ICC Ranking In All Three Formats