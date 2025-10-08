‘It's Like A Cancer’: Ex-West Indies Captain Describes Country's Decline In Test Cricket

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





New Delhi: Former captain Darren Sammy didn't mince words when he compared the decline of Test cricket in the West Indies to "cancer" in the system developing over a long period of time.

The two time T20 World Cup winning captain feels that role models in the shortest format is readily available for Gen-Next due to performances and they can only play with resources that is available to them.

Asked what ails West Indies cricket when it comes to Tests and how it affects him as a person, the eloquent Sammy put forth his perspective in hard hitting words.

"I mean last time we won a Test series in 1983, my mother had me," he said in jest about 42 years of not winning a red ball series in India.

And then he was dead serious.

"I know now I'm under the microscope. I'm in the middle, and we're open to criticism, to be criticized by everybody. But, the root of the problem didn't start two years ago. It's something that started way back," Sammy, who also captained in a lopsided 2013 series, said.

"It's like a cancer that's already in the system. If you don't get cancer, you know what happens. And, again, it's breast cancer month. So, it's a good way to put it. That our problems don't lie on the surface. It's rooted deep into our system," said Sammy.

West Indies lost first Test by an innings and 140 runs and it was lack of fight that had disappointed fans of the regional outfit.

Brian Lara on Tuesday spoke about players not exactly keen on playing the long form. "We could only work with what we have and who's willing. The inability to match some of the franchises across the world has been an issue," Sammy was honest.

"But what I always tell these guys, if we complain about not having the best facilities, not having enough manpower like the other teams, not having the best technology, all these things which the other teams are superior to us, it's no secret." The gulf between Big Three and bottom four has become huge.

"The difference in the different teams, the top 3-4 teams in the world versus the bottom four. We've been struggling for finance for a long time.

"That's one of the reasons why Brian (Lara), Shiv (Chanderpaul) they're going to have this event this afternoon. Trying to see if we can get sponsors to help in some of the areas that we need improvement." For Sammy, all he can do is ask a player if he wants to available.

"With that said, that has created, I wouldn't say loopholes, but for me as a coach when I call a player and I tell him that he's been selected for West Indies. And I'm hoping that he accepts the selection." Sammy also regrets that when West Indies were the best team in the world, they couldn't press home the commercial benefits like India leveraged when they became global leaders.

"We're playing five Test matches, four months in one place. Entertaining the world where other boards benefited. So for now, when we, over the years, whether it be through lack of management, backlash, whatever it is, we are in need of those financial resources to help us grow and move forward," he spoke about monetary benefits that needs to be doled out to Test players.

And he feels West Indies deserves that for the rich legacy and contribution to the game.

