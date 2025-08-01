Duleep Trophy 2025: Live Streaming Info, Full Schedule, Venues & Format Details

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially released the schedule for the Duleep Trophy 2025, one of the premier domestic red-ball tournaments in the country.

This year, the competition will once again follow the inter-zonal format, featuring six regional teams: North Zone, South Zone, East Zone, West Zone, Central Zone, and North-East Zone.

The tournament will be held from 28 August to 15 September 2025, with a total of five knockout matches determining the champion.

Opening Clashes Set the Stage

The action kicks off on 28 August with two quarterfinals:

North Zone vs East Zone (1st Quarter-Final) and Central Zone vs North-East Zone (2nd Quarter-Final)

Both matches will be played in a knockout format, with the losers exiting the competition. The winners will advance to the semifinals scheduled for 4 to 7 September, while the final will be played from 11 to 14 September 2025.

Format & Venue

This season marks a return to the traditional zonal format, moving away from the previous group-style structure (A, B, C, D). All matches, including the final, will be hosted at the Centre of Excellence.

Duleep Trophy Live Streaming, Telecast Info

Fans can catch all the live action on Sports18 for TV broadcast. JioCinema/Hotstar will offer free live streaming via mobile and web platforms.

Duleep Trophy 2025 Full Schedule

North Zone vs East Zone (Quarter Final 1)

Date: 28 August – 31 August 2025, 9:30 AM IST, Venue: Centre of Excellence

Central Zone vs North-East Zone (Quarter Final 2)

Date: 28 August – 31 August 2025, 9:30 AM IST, Venue: Centre of Excellence

Semi-Final 1

South Zone vs To Be Confirmed, 1st Semi-Final, 4 September – 7 September 2025, Venue: Centre of Excellence

Semi-Final 2

West Zone vs To Be Confirmed, 4 September – 7 September 2025, Venue: Centre of Excellence

Final

To Be Confirmed vs To Be Confirmed, 11 September – 14 September 2025, Venue: Centre of Excellence

Participating Zones & Represented States

North Zone: Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Services

South Zone: Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Hyderabad, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu

Central Zone: Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Railways, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha

East Zone: Assam, Bihar, Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Tripura

North-East Zone: Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim

West Zone: Baroda, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Mumbai, Saurashtra